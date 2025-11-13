Partnership with JAGGAER helps exceeds 200% ROI and boosts negotiation processes x5

iryo, Spain's leading private high-speed rail operator, has fully completed the digitization of its procurement operations, achieving financial savings of €3.4 million and a +200% return on investment (ROI) in two years.

Following its partnership with JAGGAER, the number of tenders and operations launched by the company and planned with this technology has increased by 100%. At the same time, and over the same period, backdoor purchases have also decreased by 100%.

iryo has also achieved visibility into all its suppliers and control over its negotiation and awards processes, ensuring these are only carried out by approved users, thus minimizing risks.

According to Ares Puivecino, Head of Procurement at iryo, "We currently have a complete analysis of 47% of the portal's suppliers, a figure that is growing daily. The goal is to reach at least 60% by the end of 2025."

iryo has gone from managing 30 negotiation processes in 2024 to 154 so far this year. Puivecino adds that "in a highly competitive environment such as in our sector, digitalization not only drastically reduces administrative burden without expanding procurement teams but also promotes transparency and greater supplier access to each tender."

For the company, the shift from using a traditional procurement methodology to a digital platform has improved its operational efficiency in the qualification process and in risk management, enabling the detection of legal, financial, reputational, and regulatory compliance risks. The company has achieved high traceability and transparency for audits, allowing it to react to changes (or, for example, sanctions) more quickly.

From a manual process to AI

iryo's procurement department began operations in November 2022, without procedures or work standards. In its first assessment, the development of a digital procurement tool was prioritized to facilitate centralized procurement, process management and control, transparency, the generation of KPIs (key performance indicators), and predictive data analysis to develop strategies.

After an exhaustive market analysis in search of a technological solution that would address these technical, ethical, and sustainability challenges, iryo selected JAGGAER's solution in June 2023. This evolution has led iryo from manually performing its procurement, approval, and supplier negotiation processes to 4.0 digitalization.

Currently, the company has successfully automated processes through the use of robots and Artificial Intelligence, which reduce administrative management times.

Progress through to 2027

Following procurement digitalization, iryo has undertaken other steps and improvement projects, including the integration of the JAGGAER platform with SAP, which will be completed by December 2025. Also planned for the end of the year is the improvement of supplier registration and approval process.

In the first half of 2026, iryo will also carry out the optimization of the procurement portal and will start a continuous supplier improvement project.

By the end of 2027, the company plans to complete a procurement category improvement project to optimize the company's procurement strategies.

About iryo

iryo is the first private high-speed train operator in Spain, a consortium formed by the shareholders of the Italian railway company Ferrovie, the Spanish airline Air Nostrum, and Globalvia, world leaders in the management of transport infrastructure concessions and mobility services. The company aims to provide efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric rail services, improving connectivity between major Spanish cities. It began operations in 2022 following the liberalization of the sector, which was a historic milestone in the transport industry and has allowed it to offer users higher quality and service experience, more frequencies, and, above all, better prices. For more information, visit www.iryo.eu.

About JAGGAER:

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.jaggaer.com.

