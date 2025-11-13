LiveWorld, Inc.: LiveWorld Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for third quarter 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total three months revenues of $2.8 million

Healthcare revenues of $2.6 million in Q3 2025

Net income from operations of $195,000

Net Cash of $6.0 million





Management Commentary

"Our third quarter of 2025 saw a reduction of total revenues when compared to the same quarter of 2024 of approximately 9%. The industry and our clients are working in an unpredictable market and have reduced their marketing spend in 2025. We believe this unpredictable market will continue for the rest of the year and into 2026," commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "Even as we increased our investment in AI, new products, and new market segments, efficient financial management and strong margins enabled us to be profitable for the quarter recording net income of approximately $195,000."

The Company said it will continue to look to make increased investments in its AI programs which may impact future earnings.

"AI isn't replacing people - Done best, it's elevating them. LiveWorld is investing in AI enablement across the agency and launching AI solutions that give healthcare marketers clarity instead of complexity, insight instead of noise, and more value for their money," said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO, LiveWorld. "We are defining what it means to use AI responsibly: human intelligence in the lead, AI amplifying the work. That's how we help brands engage safely, authentically, and with greater results."

Financial Review for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $2.8 million, as compared to approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $289,000 or 9% period-over-period.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $8.1 million, as compared to approximately $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $417,000 or 5% period-over-period.

The company reported a net income for the three months of approximately $195,000 or 7% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $291,000 or 9% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 33% when comparing the two periods.

The company reported a net loss for the nine months of approximately $172,000 or 2% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $341,000 or 4% of total revenues reported for the nine months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 49% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.0 million at the end of September 30, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency and software company that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software and AI that enriches and scales customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 29 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld .

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30 December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 7,685 $ 6,603 Accounts receivable, net 1,761 682 Prepaid expenses 315 290 Total current assets 9,761 7,575 Property and equipment, net 21 33 Other assets 27 27 Total assets $ 9,809 $ 7,635 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 320 $ 182 Accrued employee expenses 605 1,068 Other accrued liabilities 1,671 413 Deferred revenue 2,031 860 Total current liabilities 4,627 2,523 Total liabilities 4,627 2,523 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,693 144,451 Accumulated deficit (139,545 ) (139,373 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,182 5,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,809 $ 7,635

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues $ 2,842 $ 3,131 $ 8,073 $ 8,490 Cost of revenues 1,335 1,558 4,171 4,702 Gross Margin 1,507 1,573 3,902 3,788 Operating Expense Product development 359 294 996 811 Sales and marketing 369 301 1,264 1,271 General and administrative 612 687 1,860 2,028 Total operating expense 1,340 1,282 4,120 4,110 Income from operations 167 291 (218 ) (322 ) Income before tax 167 291 (218 ) (322 ) Other Income 32 1 69 4 Provision for income taxes 4 1 23 23 Net income from operations 195 291 (172 ) (341 ) Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 54,992,048 55,116,047 45,633,442 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 21 $ 21 $ 62 $ 58 Product development 6 5 15 14 Sales and marketing 8 8 24 25 General and administrative 47 49 141 142 Total stock-based compensation $ 82 $ 83 $ 242 $ 239