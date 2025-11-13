Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40TWX | ISIN: MHY731181043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 16:55
0,899 US-Dollar
-15,55 % -0,166
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIN ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIN ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2025 15:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robin Energy Ltd. Announces Availability of its Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2025

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE), ("Robin" or the "Company"), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. The Company's fleet comprises two LPG Carriers and one Handysize tanker vessel that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.robinenergy.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Robin Energy Ltd.
Email: ir@robinenergy.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.