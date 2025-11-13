Workhorse Group, Inc.: Workhorse Group Reminds Shareholders of Extended Deadline to Vote FOR Motiv Transaction and All Annual Meeting Proposals

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) ("Workhorse" or "the Company"), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today reminded shareholders of the extended deadline to vote FOR all proposals in connection with Workhorse's upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which has been adjourned to November 25, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders who have not already submitted their vote FOR the Motiv transaction, as well as the other Annual Meeting proposals, are encouraged to do so ahead of the new Annual Meeting date on November 25, 2025. Shareholders can visit www.VoteWKHS.com for more information on how to vote.

Workhorse mailed the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Workhorse Shareholders,

The time to vote is now. Get your votes in for the Workhorse - Motiv transaction today!

We have extended the deadline for shareholders to get their votes in. Votes received to date on the nine proposals are strongly in favor, but we need your vote so we can reach quorum at the 2025 Annual Meeting, which has been adjourned to November 25, 2025.

By voting for the transaction, as well as the other eight proposals up for a vote, Workhorse shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market, with a significant ownership stake in the combined company.

If shareholders don't vote FOR all proposals, the merger with Motiv will not close and Workhorse will have to pursue a standalone path, including a potential restructuring that would likely result in your Workhorse investment having little or no value. By failing to vote, you are putting your investment at risk, so get your vote in today FOR all proposals to protect your long-term investment.

Voting is easy and only takes a few minutes. You can vote today FOR all proposals by:

Voting online before the meeting at www.proxyvote.com Attending the Workhorse Annual Meeting virtually on November 25, 2025 Voting online during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WKHS2025 Completing, signing, dating, and returning a proxy card to the mailing address provided



If you are a beneficial owner of shares of Workhorse Common Stock, please refer to the vote instruction form provided by your broker, bank, or nominee.

VOTE TODAY

Your vote is very important. It does not matter how many shares you own. Our Annual Meeting is scheduled for November 25, 2025.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. If you have previously voted, there is nothing further you need to do.

Vote today by proxy card, online or by phone. For more information and additional materials visit www.votewkhs.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company's best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.

