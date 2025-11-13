Optelos and FlyGuys Expand Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Drone Inspections Nationwide

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Optelos, a leading provider of AI-powered visual inspection solutions, and FlyGuys, a nationwide drone services company, today announced the expansion of their collaborative partnership, delivering end-to-end inspection solutions for organizations across the United States. The partnership brings together FlyGuys' nationwide network of expert drone pilots with Optelos' flexible AI-driven visual inspection and digital twin platform, empowering industries such as telecom, utilities, energy and commercial roofing to scale inspections, improve safety, and reduce costs.

Optelos: Delivering Visual Intelligence for the Built World by Transforming Visual Data Into Actionable Insights

Optelos' AI centric platform delivers greater flexibility and cost savings through:

Per-Project Pricing - No costly upfront subscriptions; pay only for the projects you need.

Pre-Built AI Models - Rapidly deploy industry-specific AI models to detect defects, anomalies, and risks.

Flexible AI Options - Bring your own model, build custom solutions, or use Optelos' pre-built models.

Deploy Anywhere - Choose from Optelos' fully managed cloud, hybrid deployments with customer-owned storage, or on-premise solutions to meet regulatory and data governance requirements.

FlyGuys: Expanding Nationwide Capabilities

FlyGuys has significantly broadened its nationwide footprint, now offering access to highly trained drone pilots in every region of the country. With state-of-the-art data capture equipment and advanced techniques, FlyGuys provides organizations with the highest quality imagery and data needed for asset inspections.

Delivering Value Across Key Industries

Together, the two companies are transforming inspections in critical sectors:

Telecom : Drone-enabled inspections of cell towers help detect equipment misalignments, performance issues and; structural conditions.

Utilities : AI-powered inspections of power lines, substations, and renewable energy assets enhance grid reliability while reducing field risks and speeding mitigation.

Industrial Facilities : High resolution digital twins and AI combine speed facility inspections, manage capital projects, plan turnarounds and manage safety equipment compliance.

Commercial Roofing: High-resolution imagery and AI analysis enable roofing professionals to prioritize repairs, extend asset life, and cut costs.

"Our expanded collaboration with FlyGuys ensures organizations not only receive the highest quality drone data but also gain actionable insights through Optelos' AI-powered inspection platform," said Ed Sztuka, Chief Revenue Officer at Optelos. "This combined solution allows collected data to be rapidly transformed into actions to reduce inspection costs, improve safety, and enables faster, data-driven decisions."

"FlyGuys is proud to partner with Optelos to deliver a true end-to-end inspection solution," said Whitney Savoie, Chief Marketing Officer at FlyGuys. "Our nationwide pilot network paired with Optelos' AI-driven analysis empowers customers to address inspection challenges at scale."

About Optelos

Optelos provides an AI-powered visual inspection platform that transforms visual data into actionable insights. With flexible deployment options and industry-specific AI models, Optelos enables organizations to improve asset reliability, reduce inspection costs, and enhance safety.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company providing access to expert pilots equipped with advanced sensors and capture techniques. Serving industries from telecom to utilities and beyond, FlyGuys delivers the highest quality aerial data to support inspections, mapping, and modeling.

