Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, joined the Montréal Exchange team to celebrate Canada's Financial Literacy Month, as well as the end of the Montréal Exchange Options Trading Simulation Contest.





Participants from across Canada started with a virtual portfolio valued at $100K and over six weeks, learned about options, strategized and traded to earn the highest returns, and the chance to win weekly cash prizes of $500, and ultimately the $5K grand prize and bragging rights as Canada's Top Options Trader.

The Montréal Exchange would like to congratulate the grand prize winner of the contest-Canada's Top Options Trader, Aniket Shah. In addition, we remind Canadians that November is a good opportunity to invest in their financial well-being and set intentions about their finances.

