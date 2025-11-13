dSilo, a leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation, today announced a new venture investment from Wellington Management, a global investment firm and backer of leading AI companies. The capital will fuel the development of an industry first-ever procurement and finance domain-specific AI models, ProcureGPT, and support the company's ability to meet surging inbound enterprise demand.

dSilo has experienced rapid growth over the last 12 months while maintaining exceptionally high customer retention rates. Its enterprise customers continue to realize value that goes far beyond productivity, delivering measurable margin expansion, cost savings, and operational efficiency.

Building on its success in procurement, dSilo is now extending its platform into the commercial domain. Early deployments of its AI Agents in sales and revenue operations are enabling enterprises unlock revenue growth, making dSilo the foundation of a holistic AI platform for the Office of the CFO-one that simultaneously drives savings and accelerates growth.

"Wellington has a long history of investing in AI leaders, and we see dSilo as part of the next generation of transformative companies," said Frederik Groce, Investor at Wellington Access Ventures. "We are excited about dSilo's vision with ProcureGPT, and its expansion into commercial AI Agents. Customers are experiencing direct financial impact, including cost reductions and revenue growth."

dSilo's CEO, Sharad Malhautra added: "Our mission has always been to help enterprises capture value autonomously, without the need for armies of consultants or costly integrations. This investment from Wellington will accelerate our journey-enabling us to scale ProcureGPT, expand our AI Agent capabilities beyond procurement into revenue, and deliver a margin-expansion platform that redefines what's possible for the Office of the CFO."

With this funding, dSilo is poised to scale its team, strengthen its AI capabilities, and continue delivering market-leading outcomes for its rapidly growing base of enterprise customers.

About dSilo

dSilo is an AI-native company enabling enterprises to unlock value across data, processes, and systems. With solutions that go beyond productivity, dSilo empowers organizations to achieve margin expansion, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.dSilo.ai.

About Wellington Management

Wellington's Private Investing platform manages more than US$9.7bn in assets under management, and invests globally across venture capital, private credit, and private real estate in multiple stages and sectors (consumer, technology, healthcare, financial services, biotech, energy, industrials, climate tech, and real estate). The team accesses its deep research, networks, and resources across public and private markets to broaden perspectives which aim to benefit both investors and private companies.

For more than 20 years, Wellington has been investing in private markets, launching its first dedicated private capital fund in 2014. As one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, Wellington serves as a trusted adviser to over 3,000 clients in more than 60 countries, managing US$1.3 trillion for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients.

For more information about private investing at Wellington, please visit www.wellington.com/privateinvesting.

