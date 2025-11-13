Onramp Launches Industry-First Multi-Institution Bitcoin IRA

The only Bitcoin IRA offering true on-chain ownership, institutional-grade security, and seamless inheritance built in.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Onramp, the bitcoin custody platform pioneering Multi-Institution Custody (MIC), today announced the public launch of its Bitcoin IRA - the first retirement account secured by three independent institutional keyholders, rather than a single custodian.

Bitcoin IRAs allow investors to combine bitcoin's long-term upside with the tax advantages of a retirement account. Until now, investors were forced to choose between single-custodian risk or complex self-custody setups. Onramp's model eliminates both. Each IRA vault is secured through Onramp's multi-institution network, ensuring no single point of failure and no unilateral access by any party - including Onramp itself.

"If you're already required by law to have a custodian, why not have three?" said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp. "We designed the Onramp Bitcoin IRA to deliver the same level of redundancy and governance used by endowments and pension funds - but available to individual investors for the first time."

Built for Security, Designed for Legacy

Each Onramp Bitcoin IRA is:

Protected by three independent institutions under Onramp's Multi-Institution Custody architecture.

Capable of in-kind transfers and withdrawals, allowing Bitcoin to move without liquidation or taxable events.

Low-fee and transparent, with trading costs well below the 1-4% charged by most competitors.

Inheritance-ready, allowing beneficiaries or trusts to receive Bitcoin securely and compliantly.

Auditable and verifiable on-chain, providing real proof of ownership rather than ETF-style exposure.

Onramp's IRA infrastructure is established in partnership with qualified custodians and insured by underwriters at Lloyd's of London, meeting all requirements under IRS Code Section 408.

Taking Market Share from a Fragmented Industry

Today, the majority of Bitcoin IRAs are either exchange-linked or single-custodian structures - leaving investors exposed to the same concentration risks that have plagued traditional finance.

Onramp's MIC model introduces redundant custody and decentralized governance to an asset class built on those very principles.

"Competitors are still selling exposure," said Brian Cubellis, Chief Strategy Officer at Onramp. "Onramp clients own real Bitcoin in dedicated vaults - visible on-chain, insured, and inheritance-ready. We're not another exchange wrapper. We're the future of retirement custody."

Available Now with No Rollover Fees Through Q4

Investors can open an Onramp Bitcoin IRA directly through the IRA landing page or roll over an existing IRA or 401(k) without incurring taxes or fees through Q4 2025.

The launch comes amid rising demand from investors seeking inflation-resistant, tax-efficient assets that align with Bitcoin's long-term thesis.

About Onramp

Onramp builds institutional-grade Bitcoin infrastructure for individuals, businesses, and advisors. Its Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) model distributes key control across three independent entities, eliminating single-point-of-failure risk while maintaining compliance, insurance, and on-chain transparency.

Media Contact:

press@onrampbitcoin.com

https://onrampbitcoin.com/products/ira

