Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Famous.ai today announced the launch of a unified application development platform designed to enable users to create web applications, mobile apps, and blockchain-based tools from a single system. The update consolidates previously separate functionalities into one interface, aiming to simplify multi-platform development and reduce the need for multiple tools or codebases.

According to the company, the new release allows users to generate full-stack web applications, native iOS and Android apps, and blockchain-related features such as smart contracts and wallet integrations without switching environments. The platform is built to streamline the process for both technical and non-technical users by using shared logic across all output formats.

"Many creators have historically had to choose between building for web, mobile, or blockchain," said Alex Mehr, CEO of Famous.ai. "This release combines all three into a single workflow so that projects can be deployed across multiple environments more efficiently."

Web Application Capability

The platform includes tools for building responsive web applications, integrating authentication systems, enabling payment processing, and connecting to real databases. Applications created through the system are designed to be scalable and functional across device types.

Mobile Application Capability

Users can generate native iOS and Android applications using one shared logic layer. The company states that these apps can be prepared for distribution through the App Store and Google Play and include support for push notifications, offline functionality, and native-level performance.

Blockchain and Crypto Functionality

The update introduces integrated smart contract generation, wallet connectivity (e.g., MetaMask), and multi-chain compatibility for networks such as Ethereum and Polygon. Blockchain functions can be added within the same interface as web and mobile components.

Purpose of the Launch

The company describes this release as an effort to reduce fragmentation in development workflows. By housing multiple capabilities in one platform, Famous.ai aims to allow teams to avoid managing separate languages, frameworks, or build pipelines for different digital properties.

About Famous.ai

Famous.ai is a technology platform focused on simplifying software creation through AI-assisted development. The company provides tools for building web applications, mobile apps, and blockchain-based systems using a unified interface. Famous.ai serves entrepreneurs, developers, and organizations seeking to accelerate the product development process and reduce complexity across platforms.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274089

SOURCE: PRNews OU