Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research Projects Global Colorants Market Value to Hit $66.86 Billion by 2033

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global colorants market size is projected to reach USD 66.86 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for clean-label and naturally derived ingredients, particularly across the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.

The colorants industry represents one of the most dynamic segments within the specialty chemicals market. These substances, which include dyes, pigments, and specialty effect additives, play a crucial role in enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and functional performance of products across various industries such as textiles, packaging, automotive coatings, and printing.

Technological advancements, such as biotechnological fermentation, nanotechnology-based pigments, and digital color management systems, are transforming the colorants market by enhancing color stability, durability, and compatibility with modern materials. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing sustainability and product innovation to meet the growing demand for next-generation colorant formulations.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing a strong shift toward bio-based, non-toxic, and clean-label formulations, aligning with the growing preference for environmentally responsible and safe products. With environmentally aware consumers actively seeking products free from synthetic additives, manufacturers are reformulating their offerings using plant-based colorants such as spirulina, beet juice, and annatto. For instance, in March 2025, Nature Coatings launched its BioBlack Blends platform, which transforms wood waste into high-performance bio-based black pigments that can replace conventional carbon black.

However, the market faces challenges due to stringent environmental and safety regulations governing the use of synthetic dyes and pigments. Compliance with REACH, EPA, and other international standards increases production costs and limits the use of certain chemical components, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain cost efficiency while ensuring product performance and sustainability.

Colorants Market Report Highlights:

The Asia Pacific colorants market accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.4% in 2024, driven by rising demand for visually appealing and clean-label products. Strong growth in the food and beverage sector, driven by a growing middle class, is a key contributor. Manufacturers are increasingly using natural colorants, such as carotenoids and spirulina, to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The Middle East and Africa colorants market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for vibrant and consumer-oriented products. The food and beverage sector is increasingly adopting natural colorants such as spirulina and caramel, supported by growing health awareness. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization in countries such as South Africa and India further contribute to market expansion.

Based on application, the textile segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.2% in 2024, primarily driven by the extensive use of dyes and pigments in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. Continuous demand for a diverse range of synthetic and natural colorants in emerging markets such as China and India further reinforces the segment's dominance and strengthens its future growth potential.

In January 2024, Phytolon and Ginkgo Bioworks have reached the first milestone in their collaboration to develop fermentation-based natural food colors. The achievement highlights progress in creating sustainable and clean-label colorant solutions for the global food industry.

Read full market research report on Colorants Market with TOC - Colorants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Plastics, Textile, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Printing, Paints & Coatings, Pet Food), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033

Colorants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global colorants market based on application and region:

Colorants Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2033)

Plastics

Textile

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pet Food

Printing

Other Applications

Colorants Market - Region Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Colorants Market

Oterra A/S

GNT Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Givaudan

Ecoflora Cares

ROHA Group

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited

Color Química do Brasil

Döhler GmbH

IMBAREX

ADM

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

DIC CORPORATION

Clariant

BASF SE

