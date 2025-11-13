Anzeige
13.11.2025 17:26 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Understanding the Latest Recycler Requirements Under the Association of Plastic Recyclers' New PCR-101

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar: Understanding the Latest Recycler Requirements Under the Association of Plastic Recyclers' New PCR-101

Wednesday, November 19th at 10:00AM PST - 11:00AM PST

Register Now

With the publication of the new Post-consumer Recycled Content (PCR) 101 requirements by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), SCS is hosting this webinar to help recyclers navigate the key changes and understand their implications. This session will provide a breakdown of the PCR-101 requirements, highlight differences in the assessment and documentation process, and introduce the Dual Certification pathway for both Recycled Content and PCR-101.

Join Youssra Elkhatib, SCS' Program Manager for Circular Materials and Rita Phillip, Program Director for PCR Certification at APR as they discuss the following:

  1. Overview of Dual Certification: SCS-103 & PCR-101

  2. Key Recycler Requirements under PCR-101: Understand compliance and eligibility criteria for recyclers

  3. Audit Process and Documentation Updates: Explore the revised auditing procedures and the documentation needed to meet the new standard

A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.

Register Now

