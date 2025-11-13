LaneInnovative, Inc.: Lane Innovative Launches Kefiran Supreme - Next-Generation Digestive Support Inspired by Kefir

Advanced Probiotic & Digestive Health Support *

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Lane Innovative, a trusted name in science-based nutritional supplements for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of Kefiran Supreme, an advanced formula delivering twice the kefiran polysaccharide found in the company's original Kefiran supplement - now enhanced with prebiotics, probiotics, and trace minerals for comprehensive digestive and microbiome support.*

Kefir-the traditional fermented drink known for its diverse probiotics-contains a unique polysaccharide called kefiran, recognized for supporting a healthy intestinal environment. Lane Innovative's new Kefiran Supreme provides this beneficial compound in a vegan, dairy-free capsule, allowing consumers to experience kefir-inspired digestive support without dairy or added sugars.*

"Kefiran Supreme represents the evolution of our kefir-based research," said a Lane Innovative spokesperson. "By doubling the kefiran concentration and adding synergistic strains such as Saccharomyces boulardii and Bacillus coagulans, along with FOS prebiotics, we're delivering broader digestive support in one convenient, shelf-stable capsule."*

Enhanced Formula Highlights

2× Kefiran Polysaccharide: Supports balanced intestinal flora and digestive comfort.*

Dual Probiotic System: Includes S. boulardii and B. coagulans for comprehensive GI tract support.*

Prebiotic FOS & Trace Minerals: Encourage probiotic growth and enzyme activity.*

Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian: Formulated for today's clean-label consumer.

Each bottle of Kefiran Supreme contains 60 capsules. The product is shelf-stable-no refrigeration required-and manufactured in the USA under GMP-certified standards.

Additional Information on Kefir & Digestive Health

Continuing a Legacy of Innovation

Lane Innovative-known for pioneering supplements such as AdvaCAL, Noxylane4, Somni, and H2Go-continues its mission to combine scientific rigor with natural ingredients that support whole-body wellness. The introduction of Kefiran Supreme expands the company's digestive-health portfolio and reflects its ongoing commitment to clinically informed innovation. *

Availability

Kefiran Supreme is available now at LaneInnovative.com and through select natural-health retailers nationwide.

About Lane Innovative

For over three decades, Lane Innovative has developed evidence-based nutritional supplements designed to support bone, immune, digestive, and sleep health. Each formulation reflects the company's core values of science, quality, and trust-helping people pursue better wellness every day. *

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

