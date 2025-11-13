Swissolar's "Solar Monitor 2025" report projects annual PV additions of about 1.5 GW through 2027 and urges policymakers to sustain steady growth amid policy uncertainty and lower tariffs.From pv magazine Germany Swissolar says PV deployment in Switzerland will likely average 1.5 GW a year through 2027 as the industry adjusts to policy uncertainty and lower feed-in tariffs. It presented three scenarios in its "Solar Monitor 2025" report outlining possible market developments and urging policymakers to sustain steady photovoltaic expansion. The industry association expects around 1.5 GW of new ...

