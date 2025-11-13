London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - OneFunded, a fast-growing proprietary trading firm headquartered in London, has announced the acquisition of FXCI brand, a respected retail prop trading company. This strategic move marks another decisive step in OneFunded's ambition to become a global force shaping the future of prop trading - built on transparency, innovation, and trader empowerment.

This acquisition comes on the heels of OneFunded's rapid expansion. In August, the company completed the acquisition and rebranding of Prop365, consolidating its operations under the OneFunded name. With FXCI now joining the group, OneFunded is significantly strengthening its international presence and market position.

Building a New Standard in Prop Trading

The acquisition supports OneFunded's long-term goal of improving how prop trading firms operate. The company is focused on building consistency and trust in a sector that is often fragmented or opaque.

By bringing FXCI into its growing network, OneFunded is developing a connected, trader-centered ecosystem. Its approach emphasizes fair challenges, honest evaluations, and dependable funding that helps traders grow without unnecessary limits.

The integration also strengthens OneFunded's data-driven foundation. By combining analytics with human insight, the company plans to enhance decision-making for both traders and internal teams. This includes improving payout efficiency, refining evaluation standards, and introducing more intelligent systems that reward responsible trading behavior.

What the FXCI Integration Means for Traders

FXCI traders will seamlessly transition to the OneFunded platform, gaining access to faster payouts, advanced dashboards, and performance-enhancing tools.

OneFunded's trader-first infrastructure is designed around clarity, ease of use, and flexibility - empowering traders to focus on what they do best, while the company provides the backbone: funding, technology, and transparency.

"Our vision isn't just to grow - it's to reshape what traders can expect from a prop firm," said Anastasia Kaplunenko, CEO of OneFunded. "This acquisition moves us closer to building a truly global and transparent trading ecosystem, where traders are empowered, not restricted."

"This is not our first acquisition - and it definitely won't be the last. We are open to future partnerships and strategic deals that align with our values. Our ambitions are big, and we're just getting started."

Preparing for Global Growth

With both Prop365 and FXCI now part of its network, OneFunded is doubling down on technology, infrastructure, and global reach. From enhanced payout automation to advanced performance analytics, the company is laying the foundation for scalable, sustainable growth.

The firm continues to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities, focusing on trader-centric companies that align with its core values. Each strategic step strengthens OneFunded's mission to redefine the prop trading landscape worldwide.

About OneFunded

OneFunded is a global proprietary trading firm that provides funded accounts, advanced trading tools, and transparent evaluation programs. Guided by its Trader First mission, OneFunded is setting a new industry benchmark through fairness, clarity, and scalable opportunities for traders at every level.

Website: https://onefunded.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274356

SOURCE: OneFunded