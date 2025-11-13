Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder, Zoomd Technologies Ltd. ("Zoomd" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZOMD), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6XxCEb1BwQ

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD)

Zoomd, established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

