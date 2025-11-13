Trifecta Partners with Prado to Make Healthy Meal Delivery Eligible for HSA/FSA Use

Making Medically Approved Meals More Accessible Nationwide for People Managing Chronic Conditions

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Millions of Americans learned about the measurable health benefits of a Trifecta diet through the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries You Are What You Eat based on the Stanford Twin Study. Now, Trifecta, the nation's leading science-backed meal delivery service, has partnered with Prado, a platform that enables consumers to meet their health nutrition needs with Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments. The collaboration gives more than 70 million account holders the ability to use their pre-tax funds to purchase clean, medically approved, ready-to-eat meals from Trifecta as part of managing or preventing chronic disease.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in bringing the food-as-medicine movement to more people. Chronic diseases now account for 90% of the nation's $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare costs. However, while food and nutrition are a critical component in addressing disease, most food purchases have historically been ineligible, limiting options for individuals managing chronic conditions. With Trifecta and Prado working together, consumers can now apply their healthcare benefits toward meals that meet medical and nutritional guidelines. The partnership makes it possible for many Americans across all 50 states to use a portion of the $170 billion in tax-advantaged healthcare spending on food that addresses their medical needs.

The initial rollout focuses on medically-tailored meals for diabetes, pre-diabetes, insulin resistance, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, with the broader goal of making medically approved meals available for a wide range of health conditions.

"Our focus has always been on delivering clean and nutritious food that is both satisfying and helps our customers meet their health and performance goals," said James Keller, CEO of Trifecta Nutrition. "Proper nutrition is a key part of addressing chronic disease, and by supporting HSA and FSA payments, we hope to make preventing and combating disease more affordable and more accessible."

Founded in 2015, Trifecta was created to help address the chronic disease crisis in America with the belief that healthy food should be as accessible and convenient as fast food. The company delivers fully prepared meals nationwide, each designed with nutritional therapy principles and backed by nutritional science. Trifecta meals are macronutrient-balanced, minimally processed, and made with high-quality whole ingredients, healthy oils, no refined sugar, and carefully moderated sodium levels.

Prado's platform guides customers through selecting eligible meals and completing required documentation, such as Letters of Medical Necessity, to streamline the process of using existing HSA/FSA funds for nutrition support.

"This partnership with Trifecta brings us one step closer to making food truly function as medicine. By unlocking the ability to use HSA and FSA funds for medically tailored meals, we're giving millions of Americans the opportunity to treat chronic disease with something as fundamental as the food they eat. Together, we're building the infrastructure that makes healthier living not only possible, but affordable and accessible nationwide," said Jon Carter, Founder & CEO, Prado.

By offering HSA and FSA-eligible meals, Trifecta aims to help more people get medically supportive nutrition while reinforcing the critical role food plays in better health outcomes.

For more information about using HSA/FSA funds for Trifecta meals through Prado, visit https://hsafsa.trifectanutrition.com/.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest science-backed meal delivery service, founded with a bold mission dedicated to health. We've taken the guesswork out of healthy eating by combining science, top food standards, and nutrition guidelines to effortlessly elevate your health. We are committed to empowering you to achieve your dietary and wellness goals by providing clean, convenient, delicious, and sustainable meals to support your journey.

Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering chef-curated fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states. Each meal is made with balanced macros, dense nutrients, and premium ingredients from high-quality organically sourced produce where it matters most to grass-fed and sustainably raised proteins, with no GMOs ever. We offer meals in six categories to meet a wide range of needs, including Performance, Diabetes Support, GLP-1 Friendly Meals, Keto, Clean, Paleo, and Plant-Based, as well as Breakfast, Snack and Meal Prep options and Bundle Offers. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, Trifecta makes it easier for you to eat well and live well.

About Prado

Prado is the leading technology platform enabling food as medicine at scale. By connecting physicians, nutrition providers, and prepared food businesses, Prado makes it possible for patients to use their Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) dollars to pay for medically approved meals. With its proprietary platform, Prado streamlines eligibility and compliance, guiding patients through documentation such as Letters of Medical Necessity and ensuring a seamless checkout experience. To date, Prado has supported the sale of more than 25 million healthy meals and is on a mission to make food a first-line therapy for chronic disease management across the United States.

