Suno Software Inc: Suno Software Accelerates AI Innovation to Transform Hearing Clinic Operations

The fastest-growing practice-management platform for hearing clinics, Suno Software is leveraging new funding to accelerate its AI product roadmap - delivering smarter automation, instant insights, and more time for providers to focus on patient care.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / In a field where technology is increasingly shaping how hearing care is delivered, Suno Software is taking bold steps to bring artificial intelligence into the heart of hearing clinic operations. The New York-based company - now recognized as the fastest-growing practice-management solution for hearing clinics - is launching a new phase of AI-powered innovation designed to reduce administrative work, optimize operations, and elevate patient care.

Founded to modernize and simplify everyday workflows, Suno Software has grown rapidly and is now a trusted partner for hundreds of hearing clinics nationwide. Its all-in-one platform integrates every aspect of clinic management - from scheduling and charting to billing, patient communication, and analytics.

Helping Clinics Work Smarter, Not Harder

Since the beginning, Suno has been deeply focused on AI, embedding it into the core of its platform rather than treating it as an add-on. Its AI report summary feature, which automatically generates clinical summaries from hearing test data, has become one of the most-used tools in the app. With new funding and a focused product roadmap, Suno is expanding those capabilities to make hearing clinics even smarter and more efficient.

"Our AI is redefining how clinics operate," said Omar Kiyani, CEO and co-founder of Suno Software. "It's the bridge between smart automation and meaningful care - giving providers more time, more insight, and more impact."

Suno's latest AI developments include AI Scribes, a tool that securely records patient-provider conversations and converts them into structured SOAP notes that can be reviewed and signed within seconds - dramatically reducing paperwork and improving accuracy. Early adopters report significant time savings and higher-quality documentation, allowing providers to focus more on patients instead of manual charting.

Building on that foundation, Suno is introducing AI Insights, a conversational analytics tool that lets hearing clinics ask plain-language questions and instantly get data-driven answers. It makes understanding performance and identifying opportunities effortless - putting actionable insights directly in the hands of clinic owners. Suno gives hearing clinics real-time clarity unmatched by any other system today.

Expanding Access to Smarter Clinic Solutions

Suno's recent funding round, led by Gray Line Partners, is enabling the company to accelerate these AI initiatives and deliver them to a growing base of hearing clinics across the country.

"Suno is one of the most exciting companies in hearing care right now," said Eddie Kang, Managing Partner at Gray Line Partners. "They're combining deep domain expertise with a disciplined AI strategy. This investment allows them to scale faster and bring next-generation tools to clinics ready to modernize."

About Suno:

Suno Software is an AI-powered practice management platform built specifically for hearing clinics, streamlining everything from scheduling and charting to billing, patient communication, and analytics. With AI at the center of its product roadmap, Suno is the technology partner for the modern hearing clinic - one focused on automation, intelligence, and human connection. From reducing paperwork to unlocking data-driven insights, Suno's mission is simple: make running a hearing clinic as smart and seamless as possible.

Clinics interested in learning more about Suno or scheduling a personalized demo can visit www.suno.tech .

About Gray Line Partners

Gray Line Partners is a growth equity firm focused on enterprise software businesses at the early growth stage. The firm partners with founders building transformative companies that will shape industries in the decades ahead.

SOURCE: Suno Software Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/suno-software-accelerates-ai-innovation-to-transform-hearing-clinic-o-1100124