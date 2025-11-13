Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')
LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Transaction in Own Shares
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 30,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 386.5p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.
Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
Total issued share capital: 63,529,206
Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 20,688,406
Total voting rights: 42,840,800
The total voting rights figure of 42,840,800 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
email: cosec@junipartners.com
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
13 November 2025