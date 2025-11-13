Nordicus Partners Corporation: NoviThera has initiated the first efficacy animal studies

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NoviThera ApS ("NoviThera"), a majority owned subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) ("Nordicus" or the "Company"), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, today announced it has initiated the first efficacy studies on animals.

Psoriasis is an Immune-mediated inflammatory disease that causes keratinocyte hyperproliferation and inflammation. The typical presentation is well-demarcated erythematous plaques with silvery scale on extensor surfaces, scalp, sacral area, nails (pitting, onycholysis). The disorder is typically treated with topical cream, phototherapy and severe cases with interleukin antibodies.

NoviThera is reporting more information about the program. We have established that psoriasis is formed when high concentration of an endogenous polypeptide is present. They are controlling the pathological process, and it is our hypothesis that removal/reduction of this polypeptide will cure and prevent progression of psoriasis.

How does the polypeptide work

The polypeptide is a cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide produced by various cells, including keratinocytes and plays a crucial role in the innate immune response, exhibiting antimicrobial, immunomodulatory and wound-healing properties.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by rapid skin cell proliferation and immune dysregulation.

The polypeptide helps defend against pathogens, reducing the risk of infections in psoriatic lesions. It acts at regulating the immune system and has a Pro-inflammatory Role in psoriasis, where it can exacerbate inflammation by promoting the activation of immune cells, such as dendritic cells and T cells. In addition, it regulates the Cytokine Production by stimulating the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-17, IL-22), which are pivotal in psoriasis pathogenesis. The overexpression of the polypeptide in psoriatic lesions can attract immune cells, further perpetuating inflammation and skin damage.

The polypeptide binds to self-DNA and self-RNA released from damaged keratinocytes. This protects nucleic acids from degradation and allows them to activate plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) via Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) or TLR7/8. Activated pDCs produce large amounts of type I interferons (especially IFN-a).

IFN-a activates myeloid dendritic cells, which present antigens and release cytokines (IL-12, IL-23). These promote differentiation of Th1 and Th17 cells, leading to secretion of IL-17, IL-22, IFN-?, TNF-a. This drives keratinocyte hyperproliferation and the psoriatic plaque phenotype.

Ongoing activities

We are currently running two preclinical mouse studies to document biological proof of concept. In the first study we perform intradermal injections at the plaque site and those animals that develop psoriasis will be treated with our proprietary Monoclonal antibody to demonstrate biological efficacy.

In the second study we are developing a humanized genetic mouse that can produce polypeptide. The polypeptide is only made in humans and not in animals. This will allow us to perform more animal studies.

After the studies have been completed, NoviThera plans to test the drug in toxicity studies during 2027 and in patients during 2028.

NoviThera is developing a novel anti Monoclonal anti Body treatment.

The invention was made by Allan Wehnert, CEO of NoviThera in conjunction with Nordicus.

NoviThera's mission is to research and develop a novel and unique Monoclonal antibody (MaB) as a novel innovative therapy for the treatment of psoriasis.

In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia.

