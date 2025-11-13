Xeriant, Inc.: Xeriant Reduces Debt and Reaches Amicable Settlement with Auctus Fund

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that it reached an amicable settlement agreement with Auctus Fund, LLC ("Auctus"), effectively ceasing litigation with Auctus, suspending further conversions by Auctus of debt into shares, reducing the Company's outstanding debt, and coordinating the two parties' litigation efforts related to XTI Aircraft.

"This settlement meaningfully strengthens our financial position by removing a major overhang and providing clarity around our capital structure," stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. "With this issue resolved, we can channel more of our resources and attention toward advancing NEXBOARD certification and accelerating the commercialization of our advanced materials portfolio."

Please refer to the Form 8-K filed by Xeriant yesterday for more complete information regarding the settlement with Auctus.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand, and includes NEXBOARD, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

