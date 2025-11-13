UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Postponement of H1 FY2025-26 results announcement

POSTPONEMENT OF H1 FY2025-26 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

PARIS - November 13, 2025 - Ubisoft announces the postponement of the release of its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26.

Ubisoft has requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares (FR0000054470) and its bonds (FR001400DV38, FR001400MA32, and FR0014000O87) from the market opening on November 14, 2025, until the publication of its first-half 2025-26 results in the coming days.

Ubisoft will inform the market of the date on which trading will restart.

