Jakala: JAKALA takes part in IESE's Futuro Digital event, presenting Spain's first corporate AI success stories

MILAN, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid hosted the second edition of Futuro Digital, an event organised by IESE Business School in collaboration with JAKALA and Multiversial, which has become a key meeting point for exploring the main trends in digital transformation and their impact on business. More than 500 executives and experts gathered at IESE's Madrid campus to analyse the challenges and opportunities that will shape the technological innovation and artificial intelligence landscape by 2026.



"This is the second year we have organised this event, and our goal is to continue strengthening our position in the digital sphere by creating a space for dialogue between companies and change leaders," said Luis Ferrándiz, Professor at IESE Business School.



During the event, participants examined the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, its costs, risks and returns, as well as the strategies companies need to adopt to avoid being left behind in this new industrial revolution.

The acceleration of artificial intelligence

Carlos Molina, founder of the digital business newsletter Multiversial, discussed the three waves of artificial intelligence: acceleration, bubble and structural transformation, as well as the risks accompanying its expansion - from the geopolitical competition between the United States and China to technological dependency and cognitive complacency.



"Change has never been this fast. The adoption of AI is advancing much more quickly than that of the Internet, with unprecedented investment and uncertain returns. These are powerful waves, built on the momentum of previous revolutions," Molina said. "Profits are not yet clear with this model. The question is whether it will follow a venture capital approach or, conversely, fail to make the overall investment profitable."

Corporate strategy in the face of disruption

Ander Jáuregui, Senior Partner at JAKALA, highlighted the importance of reassessing each company's 'Jobs to be Done' to understand what elements must be addressed in order to close the gap between consumer needs and what companies deliver. In his presentation, he cited examples of businesses making great strides in AI integration and shared two concrete cases already implemented among JAKALA's clients in key sectors such as banking and travel.



"We are in a phase of disruption that is shaking everything up, and many companies are making decisions that are not necessarily the right ones. We must avoid overestimating the short term and underestimating the long term: transformation processes take time and require a culture that embraces change," he said.

Real-world cases from major companies

The event concluded with a round table titled Real experiences in large companies, moderated by Ferrándiz, featuring Cristina Álvarez, Chief Technology and Operations Officer at Banco Santander Spain, and Mariel Vázquez, Director of Digital Customer Experience at Mapfre Spain. Both shared how their companies are applying AI strategically and responsibly.



"Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector, and banking is no exception. AI is redefining the way we interact with customers, enabling more personalised, predictive and efficient models," Álvarez explained. "At the bank, we are already taking advantage of highly promising opportunities in areas such as personalisation, pricing, customer campaigns, and even in fields closely tied to operational efficiency, like software development and process automation."



Vázquez emphasised Mapfre's commitment to ethical AI: "Mapfre is using this technology across many aspects and divisions of the company. We currently have over 70 use cases in production, ranging from assessments and valuations to risk analysis and customer assistance."



Mapfre was the first company in the IBEX 35 index to publish a manifesto on the ethical and responsible use of AI. "We wanted to make it clear to society and the market that we are committed to using AI without bias - ethically, responsibly and transparently - and to always inform our customers when AI is being used and how it supports decision-making," she added.



The round table also provided an opportunity to reflect on the challenges posed by AI in business, from resistance to change to the need for investment in cybersecurity and privacy protection.



Futuro Digital has established itself as a leading forum for anticipating trends, sharing knowledge and discussing the role of technology in shaping the future of business.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e78922fa-339e-4213-9659-ef0ae4fa4f6d