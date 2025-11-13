Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm" or the "Company") has received Exchange approval to extend the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a period of 30 days. The Company plans to issue up to 9,000,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,050,000.

Further, the Company reports that it has closed a first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement, consisting of 1,500,000 non-flow-through units for gross proceeds of $150,000.

The Company will issue up to 6,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.125 per FT Unit to raise $750,000, and issue up to 3,000,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit to raise $300,000 (collectively, the "Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant in the Offering will be exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of three years from the date of issue. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by the Company in relation to the Offering. All securities issued under this first tranche will be subject to a hold period until March 13, 2026. The Offering and payment of finder's fees is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund costs associated with an exploration program on the 100% owned Swift-Katie, gold/copper project in the "Golden Arc" district in British Columbia, consisting of five priority targets identified over a 2,500m strike-length, as well as for working capital.

Swift-Katie Cu-Au Project, BC. 100% owned

The Swift-Katie project is located 7 kilometers southwest of Salmo, British Columbia, Canada, has excellent access via road and infrastructure, and benefits from a year-round exploration advantage. The large land package consists of 19 MTO and Legacy mineral claims totaling approximately 8,797 hectares, which comprises two claim groups underlying the Katie copper-gold-silver porphyry deposit (a possible analogue to the producing Copper Mountain Mine at Princeton, BC) and the Swift gold target (possible analogues to gold-veins in the nearby Rossland Mining District) (+2.7Mozs Au production).

2025 Exploration will primarily focus on the Swift Gold target, where previous drilling by the company in 2017 returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts extending along an approximate 1.75km strike-length of the target structure which remains largely untested. Highlights from 2017 drilling include 2.5m of 11.5g/t Au and 6.7g/t Ag in hole SK17-015; and 8.6m of 3.1g/t Au and 2.0g/t Ag in hole SK17-019.

Historical results from trenching in another area of the Swift Target include 2m averaging 100.1g/t Au, outlining the potential for areas of increased gold grades along the structure. The reader is cautioned that these results are historical in nature, have been provided for information purposes only and have not been independently verified by the Company.

Drilling to date on the Katie Target has identified three areas of significant Cu-Au mineralization, defined in 72 historic drill holes, which when modelled, form a semi-continuous shell of anomalous copper-gold mineralization over an 1800m cumulative strike. Highlight assays from the company's drilling on the Katie Target include 101.5m of 0.19% Cu and 0.12g/t Au from VKT08-069 and 64m of 0.16% Cu and 0.29g/t Au from VKT08-071. The Katie Target is being permitted as a secondary drill target.



Property location Map



Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is the Exploration Manager of Paradigm Gold Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Swift-Katie project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure. He has approved the release of this news release.

