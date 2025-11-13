The "Netherlands Cement Industry Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cement market in the Netherlands is on a strong growth trajectory, expected to expand annually by 6.3% to reach US$331.9 million in 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the market registered a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, and positive momentum is anticipated to continue with a projected CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the market is forecasted to grow from its 2024 valuation of US$312.2 million to approximately US$417.9 million.
This comprehensive report offers an in-depth, data-driven analysis of the Dutch cement industry, presenting opportunities and market insights across various cement domains. With over 80 KPIs evaluated at the country level, the report delivers a robust understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and share statistics. Utilizing industry-leading research methodologies, it provides an unbiased analysis through its proprietary analytics platform, spotlighting emerging business and investment opportunities.
Report Scope
This forward-looking report scrutinizes market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It assesses cement demand in key sectors including residential, non-residential, and infrastructure, alongside detailed segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
Netherlands Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level
Netherlands Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Type IS(X) Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Netherlands Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure Other Construction
Netherlands Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Netherlands Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Netherlands Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Netherlands Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Netherlands Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
Reasons to Buy
- Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
- Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
- Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
- Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
- Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olh2y2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113638496/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900