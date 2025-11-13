Cascale and Sustainable Furnishings Council Engage at Greenbuild 2025

Sustainability leaders from around the world gathered at Greenbuild in Los Angeles to explore how data, design, and collaboration can accelerate the shift toward low-carbon built environment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Sustainability leaders from around the world gathered at the Greenbuild International Conference & Expo in Los Angeles to explore how data, design, and collaboration can accelerate the shift toward low-carbon, circular, and health-focused built environments.

This year's event focused on the intersection of materials innovation, emissions reduction, and human health - priorities that align closely with Cascale's mission to drive equitable and restorative business practices across the consumer goods industry.

In September, Cascale acquired the tools of the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC), the only industry-wide member organization dedicated to advancing sustainability in home furnishings. Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff, Cascale communications director, and Scarlette Tapp, executive director at SFC, attended the conference as well as Greenbuild's Women in Green luncheon.

Sponsored by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) - a nonprofit that supports sustainable forest management - the luncheon featured a keynote by Annie Perkins, senior director, green building and supply chain at SFI. It also included a presentation by Jothsna Harris, founder of Change Narrative, who moderated a panel that included Christine Marez, senior vice president, Sustainability & ESG, Cumming Group; Kris Larson, assistant chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department; and Clove Galilee, community engagement coordinator at the Office of Sustainability and the Environment for the City of Santa Monica.

Participation at Greenbuild underscores Cascale's commitment to connecting industries that share similar value-chain challenges and opportunities - from apparel to furniture and beyond. By fostering these cross-sector conversations, Cascale and SFC continue to strengthen collaboration, scale credible measurement, and support innovation that delivers measurable environmental and social impact.

