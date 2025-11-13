Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - West Marine (the "Company"), America's leading marine omnichannel retailer, announces the appointment of Paulee Day as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Day, who has served as West Marine's Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary since February 2025, commences her new position immediately. Day is the first woman to serve as CEO of West Marine since the Company was founded in 1968.

"I have greatly enjoyed my time at West Marine and am delighted the Board of Directors has selected me to be the CEO," Day said. "Over the past few years, West Marine has significantly transformed its retail and online operations through a heightened focus on core boating, strong vendor relationships, and streamlined operations." West Marine serves its retail and professional customers from over 200 stores in 34 states and Puerto Rico and its online e-commerce platforms serving retail and professional customers.

Day said, "West Marine is uniquely positioned to offer in-store shopping, e-commerce, and omnichannel fulfillment and delivery across both B2B and B2C customers. Our customer-first focus is reflected in our core boating product assortments, fast delivery and store pickup options for our customers, and solutions-based selling to enable our customers to spend more time on the water or serve those that do." She continued, "West Marine will continue to strengthen its long-term relationships with vendors, provide superior service to customers including best-in-class product know-how, and offer fundamental and innovative marine parts and accessories." West Marine has expanded fulfillment offerings such as same day or next day delivery from virtually all of its locations which are strategically located in close proximity to marinas and boating communities, making tens of thousands of products even more accessible to boaters.

Day joined West Marine in 2022 as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer and was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer in January 2024 and Chief Operating Officer earlier this year. As COO, she has served on the executive leadership team and oversaw the company's 200-plus retail stores, West Marine Pro, and key functional areas including operations, merchandise operations, marketing, supply chain/transportation, business development, legal, human resources, real estate, risk management, and procurement.

A lifelong boater, Day brings a wealth of marine industry experience to her new position. Prior to joining West Marine, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Assistant Secretary of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) for 15 years. Day serves on the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Board of Directors and is a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She has been recognized as a "Woman Making Waves" by Boating Industry magazine.

Paulee is a magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she attained her BA and MBA degrees. She was awarded her Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) degree by Indiana University, also graduating magna cum laude.

About West Marine

West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of marine products to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the United States. For more than 55 years, West Marine has been recognized as a principal resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, yachters, and other boating enthusiasts. Founded in 1968 in Sunnyvale, California, West Marine employs approximately 2,500 crew members and operates a retail footprint of over 200 stores across 34 states and Puerto Rico, and its current headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as a digital footprint through its eCommerce website that reaches domestic, international, and professional customers.

