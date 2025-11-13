biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced it has filed a lawsuit against Watchmaker Genomics ("Watchmaker") in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order to stop Watchmaker from making, using, selling, or offering for sale their TAPS+ product, or otherwise infringing on patents exclusively licensed by biomodal from Boston Children's Hospital through Children's Medical Center Corporation ("CMCC"), as outlined in the complaint.

biomodal is the exclusive licensee to patents invented by Professor Anjana Rao et al., relating to inter alia uses of ten eleven translocation (TET) enzymes in methods to detect methylation and/or hydroxymethylation. The patents asserted are U.S. Patent Nos. US 12,018,320, and US 12,291,742.

biomodal utilizes the patented 'Rao' technology in its core proprietary enzymes as well as its comprehensive duet multiomics solutions; duet evoC, a 6-base genome technology that combines genetic and epigenetic information to provide single-base-resolution sequencing data that reveals standard four-base sequencing (A, C, G, and T) and distinguishes between 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) on the same DNA molecule, and duet +modC, which delivers genetic and epigenetic methylation at single base resolution to provide a 5-base genome.

"The favourable outcome of the claim construction hearing in our parallel litigation against NEB confirmed the seminal nature of Professor Rao's inventions and the broad interpretation of the claims to the use of TET," said Peter Fromen, CEO of biomodal. "We will continue to vigorously protect our IP rights, while safeguarding our customers' access to differentiated, comprehensive solutions that integrate assays and software to deliver unparalleled insights into biological systems."

biomodal's growing patent portfolio currently includes more than 25 U.S. and over 40 internationally issued patents, with more than 80 patent applications pending worldwide.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our biology into focus. Our duet multiomics solutions enable multimodal information from a single, low input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution, resolved sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information in one workflow, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

