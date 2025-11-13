Success Plan Media: MeaDea by Theo Launches New Line at Athens Fashion Week Under TheaMou "My Goddess" Brand

MeaDea by Theo, presented under the divine creative umbrella of TheaMou (Θε? Μου - "My Goddess") debuts its newest collection at Athens Fashion Week on November 14th, 2025, titled: "Inspired by the Ancient Olympics" - The True Flame & The Origin of Light."

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / MeaDea by Theo, presented under the divine creative umbrella of TheaMou (Te? ??? - "My Goddess") debuts its newest collection at Athens Fashion Week on November 14th, 2025, titled: "Inspired by the Ancient Olympics" - The True Flame & The Origin of Light."

Athens Fashion Week -Launch

Elise DeJong, Lakis Gavalas, Tonia Fouseki, Sam Stathis, Stella Michailidou

Founder Sam Stathis frames the vision:

"Women are the Goddess and the Warrior - elegance with power, creation with purpose."

Rooted in Greek heritage and inspired by the first spark of creation, MeaDea by Theo transforms ancient symbolism into a forward-facing modern form, honoring Greece's timeless spirit while igniting the Light of Beginnings into the future of global fashion.

The launch also activated Operation PAME (??µe - "Let's Go!") - a cultural movement inviting Hellenes and Philhellenes worldwide to revive the flame of unity, the light of love and wisdom.

Through fashion, TheaMou and MeaDea by Theo connect the global community with the F?? t?? ???????? (Phos tou Alithino - True Light) - the light of love,

enlightenment, creation, and inner beauty.

This initiative is lead by the Olympic Angels by Theo, defined by the five divine human characteristics (official canon):

1. S?µa (Soma) - Body & Beauty

2. S?f?a (Sofia) - Mind & Wisdom

3. ???? (Psihi) - Heart & Soul

4. T????? (Tharos) - Courage

5. S??p?? (Skopos) - Purpose & Vision

TheaMou is the umbrella uniting MeaDea by Theo, Iellele by Theo, and other aligned initiatives.

Building on momentum from their New York Fashion Week debut and a strategic alliance with Prada, this Athens presentation bridges Greece, USA and the global diaspora - from Olympia to Los Angeles - carrying the True Flame of creativity, education, entrepreneurship and sustainable prosperity.

About us: TheaMou ("My Goddess") serves as the creative umbrella for MeaDea by Theo & Iellele by Theo plus other related initiatives. Together they are a global cultural and lifestyle mission rooted in Greek heritage and divine femininity and future brands - uniting fashion, art, education, entrepreneurship and enlightened enterprises under one purpose: to reignite the True Flame of Greece and uplift Mind, Body, Spirit, Heart, and Purpose.

MeaDea by Theo is a contemporary luxury fashion label where myth meets modernity, redefining beauty with meaning, honoring heritage, and elevating design with conscience.

Paris Valtadoros Athens Fashion Week

Sam Stahis, Paris Valtadoros @Athens Fashion Week

