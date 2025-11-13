Introducing SmartCore Engine by Jorie AI - Redefining Intelligence Infrastructure for Healthcare

The most advanced automation platform ever built for healthcare is here. SmartCore Engine is already working in real time, delivering measurable results and transforming how organizations connect, act, and perform.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Jorie AI, a leading end-to-end healthcare automation and AI company, unveiled its SmartCore Engine at HLTH 2025, signaling a breakthrough in how healthcare connects, processes, and acts on information.

SmartCore Engine, Powered by Jorie AI



Unveiled with an F1-inspired theme and custom race car centerpiece, the SmartCore Engine was introduced as "the intelligence infrastructure layer" behind modern healthcare revenue cycle performance. The platform combines advanced interoperability with a suite of predictive, cognitive and generative AI to deliver real-time intelligence across the healthcare ecosystem.

"SmartCore Engine is the missing link that finally lets healthcare technology think and act as one," said Sal Lo,Founder and CEO of Jorie AI. "Our platform fuses the precision of data exchange with the adaptability of AI, giving organizations the speed, accuracy, and intelligence they've been waiting for."

Built for Scale, Trust, and Intelligence

SmartCore Engine operates as a fully interoperable, platform-agnostic system, seamlessly integrating with leading EMRs, clearinghouses, and payer as well as custom and legacy systems.

At the core of SmartCore's innovation is its ability to unify disparate workflows into an intelligent, adaptive ecosystem. By embedding predictive AI for forecasting, cognitive AI for decision support, and generative AI for automated documentation and insights, Jorie AI eliminates manual friction while enhancing transparency, compliance, and scalability.

AI-Driven Outcomes that Reshape Healthcare Operations

Attendees at HLTH 2025 experienced SmartCore Engine through demonstrations showcasing:

Up to 70% faster transaction throughput through multi-protocol automation (HL7, EDI, API, RPA).

25-40% improvement in clean-claim accuracy powered by predictive AI and contextual NLP.

Real-time compliance tracking across data exchanges to reduce audit risk and improve payer visibility.

Plug-and-play scalability that supports health systems ranging from ambulatory networks to multi-hospital enterprises.

"SmartCore Engine redefines interoperability by layering intelligence directly into the data exchange process," added Cory Lyons, Director of Digital Transformation at Jorie AI. "It's automation that learns, reasons, and evolves alongside the organization."

Technology Spotlight

SmartCore Engine - Integration and AI Framework Overview

Integration Core: Native support for HL7 (FHIR, v2.x), ANSI X12 EDI (270/271, 835/837, 276/277, 278) , and RESTful / GraphQL APIs.

Intelligent RPA Layer: Jorie's proprietary orchestration engine connects non-API legacy systems, using secure UI automation with audit trails and compliance logging.

Security & Governance: HIPAA-compliant architecture built on Azure native controls and zero-trust principles.

AI Stack:

Predictive AI - Forecasting volumes and detecting anomalies.

Cognitive AI - Context-aware decision support and data classification.

Generative AI - Automated summaries, code recommendations, and intelligent responses.

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI is redefining how healthcare organizations connect, act, and perform. Through its proprietary SmartCore Engine, Jorie AI delivers adaptive, AI-driven automation that eliminates bottlenecks across the revenue cycle and ensures data moves accurately and intelligently between systems.

To learn more, schedule a meeting with the Jorie AI team.

SOURCE: Jorie AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/introducing-smartcore-engine-by-jorie-ai-redefining-intelligence-infr-1102151