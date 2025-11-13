DataGuard delivers a powerful response to the challenges posed by NIS2 with its all-in-one platform and expert support combining automated security, risk management, and training.

Today, Germany moved a major step closer to strengthening its national cybersecurity posture. The Bundestag voted to pass legislation implementing the EU's NIS2 Directive, establishing a significantly expanded set of security, risk management, and reporting requirements for organizations across a variety of sectors.

"According to Bitkom, cyberattacks caused an estimated €266.6 billion in economic damage in 2024 alone-highlighting the scale of the risks NIS2 aims to address", shared Dr. Stefan Brink, former Data Protection Commissioner for Rhineland-Palatinate and current head of wida: the Scientific Institute for the Digitalization of the Working World.

Already adopted in several EU member states including Belgium, Croatia, Hungary, and Italy, NIS2 is transforming the cybersecurity landscape across Europe. In Germany, the directive will apply to operators of critical infrastructure and more than 30,000 additional companies-dramatically broadening the scope of organizations legally required to elevate their cybersecurity maturity.

"Adhering to the regulation should not be seen as an obligation, but a strategic investment that enables resilience and growth, similar to insurance or quality management", continued Dr. Brink. "But it's a fact that companies-particularly small and medium-sized businesses lacking comprehensive legal department-are facing an ever-increasing number of national and European regulations. The most effective way forward is for companies to lean on professional, immediate support tailored to their business requirements."

A strategic response to NIS2 requirements

With cyber threats continuing to escalate in intensity and sophistication, it is more important than ever for companies to act. With its integrated security and compliance capabilities and dedicated team of experts, DataGuard supports organizations in navigating NIS2 requirements with confidence and clarity. By automating risk detection, simplifying documentation, and delivering audit-ready reports, companies can focus on protecting their operations while maintaining compliance with one of the EU's most impactful cybersecurity regulations.

"At DataGuard, we support over 4,000 companies with their security and compliance and many are increasingly approaching us with questions on NIS2 such as: When do the obligations apply? Which thresholds must be observed? What concrete measures must we implement-and by when?", said Thomas Regier, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. "The pressure to act is real-especially regarding implementation duties, risk management, reporting processes, internal responsibilities, and vendor management. The road toward a 'high common level of cybersecurity' is still long-but it is achievable and we're here to support companies along the way."

"NIS2 demands structured, risk-based security and executive accountability", said Kivanc Semen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. "As a European leader in security and compliance, we are proud to have a team of experts on hand to help and a platform that we are continually investing in that simplifies compliance by centralizing risk assessments, asset monitoring, and required training in one solution."

To ensure your company is fully prepared for NIS2, book a meeting to speak with one of our experts.

About DataGuard

DataGuard, the European leader in security and compliance software, is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations such as Canon Giessen, Scout24, Völkl, and Warsteiner across 50+ countries. Its all-in-one platform helps businesses manage security risks, fast-track certifications, and comply effortlessly with industry frameworks including ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act. By combining AI and automated workflows with tailored expert consultancy, DataGuard reduces the time and costs of building robust Information Security and Compliance Management Systems (ISMS CMS). Founded in 2018, DataGuard has offices in Munich, Berlin, London, Stockholm, and Vienna, a team of 250+ experts, and a growing network of partners.

www.dataguard.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113758345/en/

Contacts:

pr@dataguard.com