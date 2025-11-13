Anzeige
BTX Precision Launches BTX MATCH: Interactive Portal for Manufacturing Capabilities & Readiness

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / BTX Precision, a U.S.-based leader in advanced manufacturing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Machining, Additive, Technology and Capabilities Hub ("MATCH"). This groundbreaking digital portal empowers engineers, procurement teams, and program managers across aerospace, defense, space, robotics, and medical industries to instantly assess BTX's manufacturing capabilities with unmatched speed and clarity.

BTX MATCH

BTX MATCH
Screenshot of BTX Precision's MATCH Website

BTX MATCH was designed to accelerate decision-making and enhance confidence in the placement of demand with our Business Units.

Through a fully interactive interface, users can:

  • Select manufacturing processes such as 5-axis milling, turning, metal fabrication, precision cleaning, EDM and more

  • Input part size parameters to identify applicability to specific equipment and manufacturing processes

  • Directly contact the relevant BTX Business Unit with the relevant capability

Whether sourcing mission-critical components or exploring new production partnerships, BTX MATCH delivers instant insight into how BTX can support real-time or prospective precision manufacturing needs.

"BTX MATCH is more than a website - it's a strategic gateway," said Jamie Goettler, Chief Revenue Officer at BTX Precision. "We built it to reflect our commitment to transparency, responsiveness, and technical excellence. It's unique within our industry, and it's designed to help customers rapidly pair demand with supply."

BTX MATCH is now live and ready to explore: https://capabilities.btxprecision.com/capabilities-matrix. For security purposes, access requires approved user credentials, but registering only takes a moment.

Contact Information

Jamie Goettler
Chief Revenue Officer
jgoettler@btxprecision.com
5169965682

.

SOURCE: BTX Precision



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/btx-precision-launches-btx-match-interactive-portal-for-manufacturing-1098238

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
