Nibble Nation LLC: Leesburg's Little Caesars Embraces the Future With Pizza Portal and Self-Service Pickup Experience

Local Grand Reopening November 15, 2025 12PM - 2PM to showcase Cutting-Edge Convenience and Personalized Service in a Next-Generational Format.

LEESBURG, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Nibble Nation, LLC, a franchisee of Little Caesars, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its Leesburg store-with a fresh design and tech-forward ordering and pickup experience that reflects the brand's latest prototype for speed and convenience.

Little Caesars New Digital Centric Self-Serve Lobby



New Look, New Experience

Building on Little Caesars' reputation for Hot-N-Ready® value and convenience, our Leesburg location features the brand's proprietary Pizza Portal®, the heated, self-service mobile-order pickup station that upends traditional counter waits. Guests who order ahead using the Little Caesars app will receive a QR code or PIN, arrive at our store and retrieve their pizza from the Pizza Portal in seconds.

Guests who want to walk in will be able to select from our Hot-N-Ready offerings and quickly check themselves out using our convenient kiosks-skipping any line altogether.

Why It Matters

In an era when convenience is king, we're delivering on the core pillars of value, quality and convenience, while staying true to our local community roots.

What Guests Can Expect

• Order ahead via the Little Caesars app, pre-pay, and say goodbye to the counter entirely.

• Arrive at the store, grab your favorites, and pay with our friendly crew member.

• All the signature favorites: Hot-N-Ready pizzas, Crazy Bread®, Caesar Wings®, and new items like Crazy Puffs®-now with faster self-service pickup.

• Friendly local service and strong community focus

• Special Grand Reopening event: November 15, 2025 with music, giveaways, $5 pizza deals, and a live demo of the portal experience.

Join Us

November 15, 2025 12PM-2PM: We invite our Leesburg community and surrounding area to come see the new experience in action: faster, smarter, still great value. Whether you order via app, website or traditional counter, you'll enjoy the same quality ingredients-fresh-made dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and never-frozen cheeses-with a pickup process designed for speed.

About Nibble Nation, LLC®

Nibble Nation, LLC has been franchising Little Caesars Pizza restaurants since 2006. Operated by Anthony King this location marks the next step in bringing the brand's most advanced store format to the Leesburg / Albany metro region, while staying committed to our local community and team members.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 by Mike and Marian Ilitch. Today the brand operates in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. Known for its Hot-N-Ready® value, Crazy Bread® and Pizza Portal® pickup innovation, Little Caesars remains one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in the world.

SOURCE: Nibble Nation LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/leesburgs-little-caesars-embraces-the-future-with-pizza-portal-and-self-1102174