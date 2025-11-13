Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025
ACCESS Newswire
13.11.2025 20:26 Uhr
Industry Leader Estimating Edge Releases New Guide to Commercial Concrete Bidding

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Estimating Edge, creator of The EDGE® concrete estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, published a practical guide titled "3 Tools in The EDGE You Might Not Be Using for Your Concrete Bids (But Should Be)," offering concrete contractors actionable guidance to leverage underutilized features and win more commercial concrete work.

In the fast-moving commercial concrete market, estimators need every advantage - from accuracy to turnaround - to stay competitive. Yet many overlook built-in tools that drastically improve bid quality and efficiency. The latest resource uncovers these hidden gems, tailored to the needs of commercial concrete contractors.

"Commercial concrete bids demand precision and speed more than ever," said Dave Chapman, Sales Director at Estimating Edge. "This guide shines a light on powerful but underused features in different software - like custom reporting and proposal automation - that can help estimators gain a clear competitive advantage."

The guide highlights three tools that enhance estimating accuracy, support profit margins, and help commercial contractors deliver winning bids under tight timelines:

  • Custom In-Depth Reporting - Generate real-time visibility into project costs - materials, labor, framework - helping prevent costly overruns.

  • Proposal Writer - Automatically pull estimate data into bid proposals, eliminating manual entry, reducing errors and speeding turnaround.

  • Hands-On Support Team - Expert assistance and training ensure your team maximizes your software, boosting productivity and confidence.

To demo effective concrete estimating software, the resource highlights The EDGE - all-in-one concrete bidding solution with features that are purpose-built for the concrete trade - optimized for quick and accurate bid creation.

"The best tools go unused when nobody highlights them," added Chapman. "By walking contractors through how to unlock more ROI from your software, estimators can build stronger bids faster - and ultimately win more business."

Access the full blog at here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



