Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District: Fort Lauderdale's Beach Business Improvement District Unveils Year-Round "Ready, Set, Splash" Brand Campaign

Campaign celebrates the "Venice of America" with a year-round focus on its water lifestyle.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Fort Lauderdale Beach is diving into the holiday season with the launch of "Ready, Set, Splash…Into the Holidays," the first wave of a new, year-round marketing campaign funded by the City of Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District (BBID) and presented in media collaborations with Visit Florida and Brightline.

Designed to celebrate Fort Lauderdale's reputation as the "Venice of America," the "Ready, Set, Splash" campaign highlights the city's deep connection to water, from its famous beachfront and boating lifestyle to its scenic canals, waterfront dining, and year-round events that bring the community together.

Through its media partnerships with Visit Florida and Brightline, the campaign will extend Fort Lauderdale Beach's reach to travelers across Florida and key feeder markets, inviting visitors to discover, or rediscover, the destination's signature water lifestyle and festive coastal charm. Throughout the year, residents and visitors will experience seasonal extensions of the campaign that showcase the many ways to enjoy life by the water, whether relaxing on the beach, exploring the Intracoastal, dining al fresco, or celebrating local arts and culture.

Launching this holiday season, "Ready, Set, Splash…Into the Holidays" sets the stage with festive décor, themed activations, and experiences that combine coastal spirit with holiday cheer. From illuminated boat parades and family-friendly festivities to luxury stays and oceanfront dining, the campaign invites everyone to make a splash this holiday season in true Fort Lauderdale style.

"Fort Lauderdale Beach truly shines as the "Venice of America," where water connects our lifestyle, our culture, and our community," said Lisa Namour, Chair of the BBID and General Manager of Bahia Mar, "This campaign captures that connection and celebrates it throughout the year, beginning with the holidays and continuing season after season."

The "Ready, Set, Splash" campaign will evolve seasonally through 2026, spotlighting themes such as wellness, dining, arts, and adventure, all centered around the destination's natural connection to water. The campaign aims to inspire both residents and visitors to explore the many ways Fort Lauderdale Beach makes every season a reason to splash into something new. To learn more about the campaign, click here.

About Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach is one of South Florida's premier coastal destinations, offering visitors a vibrant blend of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and laid-back luxury. With 24 miles of pristine beaches and turquoise waters, the area is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, water sports, and scenic strolls along its walkable oceanfront promenade. The beachfront district also boasts an array of hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventure, waterfront relaxation, or dynamic local events, Fort Lauderdale Beach offers a welcoming, unforgettable experience for travelers of all ages.

About the Beach Business Improvement District (BBID)

The BBID, encompassing commercial properties on SR A1A, from Harbor Drive North to Sunrise Boulevard, is dedicated to enhancing the experience, vitality, and economic prosperity of the Fort Lauderdale Beach area. Through strategic initiatives and community partnerships, the BBID supports local businesses and promotes the area as a premier destination for visitors year-round. To learn more, visit discoverftlbeach.com and follow @discoverftlbeachon Instagram.

