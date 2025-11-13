Datavault AI Is Building Faster Than the Market Can Price

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / There are moments in every emerging company's life cycle when the market forgets the work and fixates on the weather. Stocks swing, sentiment dips, algorithms overreact. But underneath all that noise sits the only thing that determines long-term value, the fundamentals. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is focused on the latter. They are building when no one is watching, partnering when no one is asking, and creating real commercial traction while everybody else argues about charts.

Datavault is not hiding from volatility. They are using it as a pressure test for the system they have spent years building. Deal flow continues. Product capability expands. The technology keeps proving itself in real organizations rather than in theoretical roadmaps. That is the difference between a stock story and a company that can take a punch and keep advancing.

This year proves the point. From national-level credentialing demonstrations to international engagement platforms to a growing pipeline of data monetization tools, Datavault has been stacking wins at a pace the broader market has yet to price in. Volatility might dominate the tape, but traction is dominating the business.

Expanding Its Global Presence

The revenue picture tells a story that is impossible to ignore. According to its public filings, Datavault recognized approximately $1.7 million in Q2 2025 revenue, up from roughly $0.3 million in Q2 2024. That is about 467 percent year-over-year growth, the kind of acceleration most small caps promise but never deliver.

The company has also issued 2025 revenue guidance in the range of $30 million to $50 million, driven by expansion in its acoustic and data science divisions. 2026 revenues are expected to explode higher to over $200 million. Layered on top of that is the previously announced $150 million strategic investment agreement with Scilex Holdings, set to close upon shareholder approval. These markers show a company scaling from multiple directions at once, with revenue climbing, commercial pathways widening, and long-term capital already lining up behind the technology.

Numbers like that do not happen by accident. They come from Datavault's expanding suite of verification, engagement, and monetization tools. The company's data-driven platforms are built around a simple idea. Information is only valuable if it can be trusted. Datavault has spent years building technology that turns trust into something measurable, trackable, and commercially useful. That approach is now showing up in public deployments.

At All the Right Places

One of the clearest examples is the company's work during Veterans Week in Washington, D.C. Datavault brought its VerifyU system to national-level events, where policymakers, veterans, and industry groups engaged directly with technology designed to authenticate service records and prevent impersonation or fraudulent claims. In a world where paper documents can be altered and identity theft is a growing threat, VerifyU demonstrated that tamper-resistant digital credentials can protect institutions and individuals with a level of precision that legacy systems cannot match.

Public demonstrations like this separate Datavault from the pack. They prove utility in high scrutiny environments where accuracy is non-negotiable. When a verification platform holds up under pressure and aligns with government-grade expectations, it signals a foundation strong enough to support broader adoption across sectors that rely on verified identity.

When Sound Becomes Currency and Footprints Expand

Datavault's acoustic and engagement technologies are also accelerating in visibility. ADIO, the company's event-based engagement platform, is moving from early-stage deployments to city-scale experiences. Its integration into major cultural and entertainment events continues to show how authenticated sound and verified participation can transform audience analytics and real-time data collection. This is not a concept being pitched. It is a product already operating in environments with public attendance, large-scale coordination, and measurable output.

Internationally, Datavault continues to expand its commercial reach through publicly acknowledged sales activity across Europe, Asia, and the United States. Zurich, London, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Atlanta, Portland, and both coasts of the U.S. are now part of its active sales and engagement landscape. This is the footprint of a company that is not waiting for the market to settle before it grows. It is the footprint of a company that understands value is built through consistent execution.

Another public highlight is the Dream Bowl Draft Meme Coin initiative. While the name may sound playful, the mechanics are not. It provides event utility, authenticated participation, and a structured digital property that interacts with Datavault's verification suite. It is the first time a shareholder-related digital asset has been tied directly to measurable participation and real-world engagement. Investors who focus on the mechanics understand what it represents. A model where participation becomes traceable, proof becomes property, and digital value can be enforced instead of guessed,

A Company Where Proof Is the Advantage

All of these developments point to one conclusion. Datavault is executing through volatility instead of reacting to it. The market noise is temporary. The work the company is doing is not. Every deployment, every expansion, every integration, and every revenue milestone pushes the fundamentals further into view.

In the words of CEO Nate Bradley, "Value is built in the work, not the weather. Markets shift, but real technology and real results always surface. We are focused on building systems that deliver trust at scale."

Eventually, the market catches up to companies that keep building. Datavault is not waiting for that moment. They are creating it.

About Datavault Insights

Datavault Insights is an investor-education and media platform developed in collaboration with Hawk Point Media, created to help readers understand the evolving landscape of data-verified assets, corporate accountability, and digital proof. The platform explores how technology, regulation, and innovation intersect to shape market value and shareholder engagement in the modern data economy.

Editorial content is produced independently by Hawk Point Media under authorization from Datavault AI Inc. and reflects a shared commitment to advancing transparency, verified information flow, and responsible

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), its technologies, products, markets, strategies, and ongoing initiatives. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "should," "could," "will," "potential," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Datavault's business model, financial performance, strategic partnerships, growth in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions, expansion of its VerifyU, ADIO, and Information Data Exchange technologies, and the overall scalability and adoption of its data verification and monetization platforms across global markets.

These forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI's current views, beliefs, and assumptions, all of which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include market volatility, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, technological developments, operational challenges, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Datavault AI expressly disclaims and assumes no responsibility for statements, interpretations, or representations made by third parties, including but not limited to Wolfpack Research, its affiliates, or its representatives. No forward-looking statement should be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Communications:

marketing@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/datavault-ai-is-building-faster-than-the-market-can-price-1102196