Complete Care Facilities Recognized Among the Nation's Best in 2026 U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek Rankings

TOMS RIVER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Complete Care Management is proud to announce that twelve of its skilled nursing facilities have been named to the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes list, while fifteen earned recognition as 2026 Newsweek Best Nursing Homes , solidifying Complete Care's position as one of the nation's premier providers of post-acute and long-term care.

"This recognition reflects the extraordinary commitment of our teams to provide care that is not only clinically excellent but also deeply compassionate," said Dr. Jessica Israel, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. "Our mission has always been to redefine what quality care looks and feels like, and these honors are a testament to that vision."

The U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes list evaluates nearly 13,000 nursing homes nationwide, assessing quality measures such as staffing, infection control, short-term rehabilitation outcomes, and long-term care performance. Newsweek's Best Nursing Homes 2026 ranking recognizes facilities that achieve the highest standards of clinical care, resident satisfaction, and reputation.

Complete Care's award-winning facilities represent a diverse range of specialized programs, including advanced cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, on-site dialysis, memory care, and the organization's signature PathForward Clinical Programs designed to improve outcomes and enhance the patient and family experience.

A full list of recognized Complete Care facilities can be found at www.mycompletecare.com

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living, and residential care, operating more than 90 facilities across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

As a multi-state leader in short- and long-term care, Complete Care blends clinical excellence with heartfelt compassion, offering innovative programs designed to meet the unique needs of each community it serves. Guided by its standards - Compassion, Commitment, Confidence, Collaboration, and Comfort - Complete Care is redefining what it means to heal, recover, and thrive.

Headquartered in Toms River, NJ, Complete Care is recognized as a Great Place to Work® organization and continues to strengthen partnerships with hospitals and health systems across every region.

SOURCE: Complete Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/complete-care-facilities-recognized-among-the-nations-best-in-2026-u.-1102055