Medium Rare: Chain Announces New Experience: 'Chain Holiday House'

A nostalgic, neon-lit series of holiday parties featuring chef-driven collabs with Cracker Barrel, Sonic Drive-In, Red Robin, Pepsi, Dutch Bros, Kraft Heinz, Kahlua, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / This December, Chain invites Los Angeles inside Holiday House, an immersive celebration of pop-cuisine, nostalgia, and holiday cheer. Transforming its Virgil Village headquarters into a festive fever dream, Chain and Medium Rare have created a holiday experience where every room reveals a new dish, drink, and delight, inspired by America's most iconic brands. Running from December 3rd thru 7th, with additional weekends to be announced, guests are invited on a two-hour tasting tour of chef-driven holiday dishes and custom mixology.

"It's cozy, it's kitschy, it's chaotic in the best possible way." said Nicholas Kraft, Chain's Chief Creative Officer, "Chain has always been about celebrating shared nostalgia and a little healthy indulgence, which is what the holidays are all about."

Building off of the success of ChainFEST, the pop-cuisine festival that attracted a who's who of talent from Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae, Chain and Medium Rare have brought the wild brand collabs and all-inclusive ticketing to this new format. Every Holiday House ticket grants guests access to an intimate two-hour tasting tour through America's most iconic brands and includes:

A chef-driven collaborative meal with Cracker Barrel , Sonic Drive-In & TABASCO® Salsa Picante , or Red Robin , paired with a collection of seasonally spiced Arby's curly fries

A Heinz Flavor Workshop potato pancake bar featuring never-before-released Heinz sauces

A Holidays Deserve Pepsi experience with holiday cocktails, mocktails, and complimentary cans of iconic Pepsi® flavors

A Friendly's x Chain "Sundae Claus" - a nostalgic twist on the Conehead Sundae

A Kahlúa x Dunkin' ®Frozen Espresso Martini paired with a Kahlua-infused MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat garnish (21+ only)

A delicious, soon-to-be-announced Panda Express sweet treat collab

A flight pairing of mini holiday pies and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey shots at the Black Sheep Speakeasy (21+ only)

Dutch Bros Holiday House exclusive beverages

Two craft cocktails (21+ only) or mocktails developed by Chain and Thunderbolt, featuring Absolut, JamesonBlack Barrel, Malibu, and Altos

Tickets to this all-inclusive tasting tour are $75 with each two-hour session designed to feel intimate and electric with games, music, and entertainment throughout. Happy Hour sessions are scheduled from 5-7pm and Night Sessions are scheduled from 8-10pm. It's the ultimate holiday party for pop-cuisine lovers.

"Flavor. Nostalgia. Community - Holiday House brings it all. Chains are more than just a place to eat - they're a part of culture. We're here to up our flavor game and introduce this community to our unreleased Heinz sauces." - Melanie Hellenga CMO AFH Kraft Heinz

Beyond the tasting tour, the Holiday House Gift Shop will feature exclusive collaborative merch with Dave & Buster's, Arby's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut and more, alongside a curated selection of vintage memorabilia and artifacts from chain-restaurant history: a collector's dream for pop-culture dining fans.

"The holiday season evokes so many of our most emotional memories. And for many of us, that nostalgia is tied to the chains of our childhoods." said B.J. Novak, Founder of Chain, "This is our way of celebrating that, with a modern, in-the-moment spin on those great feelings."

Tickets go on-sale at 12pm PT on Friday, November 14th at chainholidayhouse.com .

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain sits at the intersection of Pop-Culture and Pop-Cuisine, collaborating with beloved brands to create immersive events, new pop-cuisine dishes, and bold collectibles that transform nostalgia into unforgettable experiences.

Every Chain project is designed to spark connection through nostalgia, storytelling, and culinary creativity, celebrating the cultural touchstones that bring people together and redefining how the world experiences pop cuisine.

ABOUT MEDIUM RARE

Medium Rare is an award-winning live event production company behind culture-defining experiences such as Shaq's Fun House, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, and Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. The team specializes in creating large-scale, immersive moments that fuse entertainment, food, and culture.

