Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.11.2025 22:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025:

  • Management and advisory fee revenue of $17.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 36% increase from the third quarter of 2024

  • Management and advisory fee revenue of $55.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a 49% increase from the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $7.2 million, or $0.39 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025

  • Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million, an increase of $3.9 million from a $0.9 million loss during the third quarter of 2024

  • Assets under management ("AUM") of $10.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 5.2% from December 31, 2024 and 25% from September 30, 2024

  • Board of Directors declared a $0.106 per share dividend

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCID: HKHC) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's management and advisory fee revenue grew during the quarter and year-to-date period as compared to 2024 resulting from increases in AUM in its separately managed accounts, ETFs, mutual funds and private funds. These increases in AUM across each of the various products and strategies were largely driven by increases in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL") and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during 2024, which have resulted in higher monthly management fees throughout 2025. The Company has also experienced additional net cash inflows into the various products and strategies during 2025 and has increased its customer accounts during the quarter.

The Company's operating income for the third quarter of $2.9 million was positively impacted by the increased revenues, which were only partially offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher commissions and higher distribution costs. Advisor only operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.0 million from 2024.

The third quarter of 2025 included $129.4 million of investment income, net from our consolidated investment products, primarily from unrealized gains related to the increase in fair value of a private placement investment that completed an initial public offering.

The Company experienced unrealized losses on investments of $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, which was primarily the impact of a 12% decline in the fair value of TPL during the quarter. In addition, the Company's equity losses, net, were $2.0 million from various equity interest holdings. These unrealized losses were partially offset by the unrealized gains of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from its digital asset holdings.

On November 11, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.106 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2025.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 4:15 pm EST. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3809689494263827541
Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 840-658-383
Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

17,764

$

13,036

$

55,465

$

37,277

Other income and fees

129

23

345

288

Total revenue

17,893

13,059

55,810

37,565

Operating expenses:

Compensation and related employee benefits

7,685

7,220

24,718

19,903

Sales, distribution and marketing

3,774

2,972

12,048

7,881

Depreciation and amortization

199

455

917

1,374

General and administrative expenses

2,520

2,744

7,728

7,397

Expenses of consolidated investment products

766

590

2,078

1,651

Total operating expenses

14,944

13,981

47,489

38,206

Operating income (loss)

2,949

(922

)

8,321

(641

)

Other income (expense):

Equity earnings (losses), net

(2,033

)

1,617

(3,543

)

3,683

Interest and dividends

530

891

1,475

1,261

Other income (expense)

(290

)

(2,676

)

(530

)

(2,857

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

129,399

142,620

184,133

442,469

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

1,627

8,888

6,418

17,494

Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets, net

1,260

(95

)

2,908

2,792

Realized gain (loss) on investments, net

32

23

2,229

342

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

(7,046

)

11,321

(8,734

)

24,942

Total other income, net

123,479

162,589

184,356

490,126

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

126,428

161,667

192,677

489,485

Income tax (expense) benefit

10,370

(69,296

)

3,840

(70,774

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

136,798

92,371

196,517

418,711

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(63

)

(147

)

(1,300

)

(147

)

Net income

$

136,735

$

92,224

$

195,217

$

418,564

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(129,500

)

(130,391

)

(175,630

)

(401,852

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

7,235

$

(38,167

)

$

19,587

$

16,712

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7.34

$

5.02

$

10.55

$

23.10

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.01

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

0.39

$

(2.07

)

$

1.05

$

0.92

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

18,415

18,635

18,129

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,723

$

14,446

Fees receivable, net

6,816

8,344

Investments, at fair value

83,060

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

24,334

44,306

Investments, at fair value

1,891,832

1,746,850

Other assets

23,941

19,247

Other investments

21,776

13,443

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,952

5,105

Property and equipment, net

95

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,295

1,728

Due from affiliates

28

27

Digital assets

16,198

13,240

Assets of discontinued operations

-

4,364

Intangible assets, net

41,292

42,169

Goodwill

23,373

23,373

Total assets

$

2,182,715

$

2,028,176

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

16,420

$

21,547

Accrued third party distribution expenses

417

6,522

Deferred revenue

60

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,864

1,486

Other liabilities

426

2,793

Deferred tax liability, net

80,933

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,750

11,597

Liabilities of discontinued operations

-

464

Operating lease liability

8,868

7,379

Total liabilities

118,738

147,693

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,708,580

1,540,312

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

314,290

299,064

Total shareholders' equity

355,397

340,171

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

2,182,715

$

2,028,176

Additional Information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain private funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds are presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated private funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below, there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

  • Management and advisory fees from CIPs, including incentive fees, are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased revenue growth to $19.6 million, a 31% increase from the third quarter of 2024.

  • The presentation of Operating income without the CIPs includes the revenues to the advisor only and excludes the line item expenses of consolidated investment products. Management views this operating measure as a useful tool because it is prior to the impact of various fair value measurements of investments and digital assets, which can be volatile from quarter to quarter.

  • The equity in earnings of private funds, which results primarily from CIPs, is eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs.

  • Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

  • The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of private funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by private funds continues to relate to $247.5 million of economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of private funds)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

19,561

$

14,933

$

61,240

$

41,735

Other income and fees

129

23

345

288

Total revenue

19,690

14,956

61,585

42,023

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits

7,685

7,220

24,718

19,903

Sales, distribution and marketing

3,774

2,972

12,048

7,881

Depreciation and amortization

199

455

917

1,374

General and administrative expenses

2,540

2,773

7,792

7,464

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

14,198

13,420

45,475

36,622

Operating income (loss)

5,492

1,536

16,110

5,401

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

(3,050

)

20,276

3,589

55,752

Interest and dividends

530

891

1,475

1,261

Other income (expense)

(290

)

(2,676

)

(530

)

(2,857

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

-

-

-

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

1,260

(95

)

2,908

2,792

Realized gain on investments, net

32

23

2,229

342

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

(7,046

)

11,321

(8,734

)

24,942

Total other income (expense), net

(8,564

)

29,740

937

82,232

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

(3,072

)

31,276

17,047

87,633

Income tax (expense) benefit

10,370

(69,296

)

3,840

(70,774

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

7,298

(38,020

)

20,887

16,859

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(63

)

(147

)

(1,300

)

(147

)

Net income (loss)

$

7,235

$

(38,167

)

$

19,587

$

16,712

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

7,235

$

(38,167

)

$

19,587

$

16,712

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:

Net income (loss)

$

0.39

$

(2.07

)

$

1.05

$

0.92

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

18,415

18,635

18,129

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

61,240

$

-

$

(5,775

)

$

55,465

Other income and fees

345

-

345

Total revenue

61,585

-

(5,775

)

55,810

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

24,718

-

-

24,718

Sales, distribution and marketing

12,048

-

-

12,048

Depreciation and amortization

917

-

-

917

General and administrative expenses

7,792

-

(64

)

7,728

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

2,014

64

2,078

Total operating expenses

45,475

2,014

-

47,489

Operating income (loss)

16,110

(2,014

)

(5,775

)

8,321

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

3,589

-

(7,132

)

(3,543

)

Interest and dividends

1,475

-

-

1,475

Other income (expense)

(530

)

-

-

(530

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

184,133

-

184,133

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

6,418

-

6,418

Management fees of consolidated investment products

-

(5,498

)

5,498

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

2,908

-

-

2,908

Realized gain on investments, net

2,229

-

-

2,229

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

(8,734

)

-

-

(8,734

)

Total other income (expense), net

937

185,053

(1,634

)

184,356

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

17,047

183,039

(7,409

)

192,677

Income tax (expense) benefit

3,840

-

-

3,840

Net income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

20,887

183,039

(7,409

)

196,517

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,300

)

-

-

(1,300

)

Net income (loss)

$

19,587

$

183,039

$

(7,409

)

$

195,217

Less: net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

(149,487

)

(26,143

)

(175,630

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

19,587

$

33,552

$

(33,552

)

$

19,587

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of private funds)

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,723

$

14,446

Fees receivable

8,345

58,720

Investments, at fair value

83,060

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

Investments, at fair value

-

-

Other assets

-

-

Other Investments

247,484

228,870

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,952

5,105

Property and equipment, net

95

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,295

1,729

Due from affiliates

28

34

Digital assets

16,198

13,240

Assets of discontinued operations

-

4,345

Intangible assets, net

41,292

42,169

Goodwill

23,373

23,393

Total Assets

$

469,845

$

483,585

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

16,420

$

21,547

Accrued third party distribution expenses

417

6,522

Deferred revenue

60

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

-

Other liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liability, net

80,933

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,750

11,597

Liabilities of discontinued operations

-

464

Operating lease liability

8,868

7,379

Total Liabilities

114,448

143,414

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

314,290

299,064

Total Shareholders' Equity

355,397

340,171

Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

$

469,845

$

483,585

September 30, 2025

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,723

$

-

$

-

$

37,723

Fees receivable

8,345

-

(1,529

)

6,816

Investments, at fair value

83,060

-

-

83,060

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

24,334

-

24,334

Investments, at fair value

-

1,891,832

-

1,891,832

Other assets

-

23,941

-

23,941

Other investments

247,484

-

(225,708

)

21,776

Digital assets

16,198

-

-

16,198

Intangible assets, net

41,292

-

-

41,292

Goodwill

23,373

-

-

23,373

Other assets

12,370

-

-

12,370

Total assets

$

469,845

$

1,940,107

$

(227,237

)

$

2,182,715

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

16,420

$

-

$

-

$

16,420

Accrued third party distribution expenses

417

-

-

417

Deferred revenue

60

-

-

60

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

3,864

-

3,864

Due to affiliates

-

1,575

(1,575

)

-

Other liabilities

-

426

-

426

Deferred tax liability, net

80,933

-

-

80,933

Due to affiliates

7,750

-

-

7,750

Operating lease liability

8,868

-

-

8,868

Total liabilities

114,448

5,865

(1,575

)

118,738

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

1,750,408

(41,828

)

1,708,580

Equity interests

355,397

183,834

(183,834

)

355,397

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders??? equity

$

469,845

$

1,940,107

$

(227,237

)

$

2,182,715

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain private funds (also labeled "Advisor only") which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCID: HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-holding-corporation-reports-third-quarter-results-1102141

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.