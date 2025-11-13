nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

