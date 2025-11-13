A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Strong Balance Sheet and Continued Growth

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) ("A2Z" or the "Company"), a leader in mart shopping cart solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Strong Balance Sheet: The Company ended the quarter with approximately $70.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, deposits and short-term investments, providing a solid foundation for continued expansion and strategic initiatives.

Shareholders' Equity: Total shareholders' equity stood at $81.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

Operational and Strategic Progress

A2Z made significant progress on its previously announced strategic agreement with Yochananof, one of Israel's leading supermarket chains. The Company has received a formal purchase order, initiated production of its next-generation Cust2Mate smart carts, and commenced deliveries.

The Company expects to recognize meaningful revenues from this agreement in its annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp., commented:

"We are pleased to report a robust balance sheet and steady operational progress during the third quarter. With over $70 million in treasury and a strong equity position, A2Z is well-capitalized to execute on its growth plans. The progress with Yochananof marks a key milestone in our commercialization journey - production is in motion, deliveries have already begun, and we look forward to realizing significant revenues from this strategic partnership. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and advancing our position as a leader in smart retail technologies."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

