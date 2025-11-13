Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 21:59
4,430 US-Dollar
+2,19 % +0,095
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.11.2025 22:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

FY26 Q2 net income increases by $1.4 million year-over-year to $0.08 per share

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), a custom manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabrication components and precision, large-scale machined metal structural components, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The components that we manufacture are customer designed and sold to customers in the defense and precision industrial markets. We have two wholly owned subsidiaries that are each reportable segments, Ranor and Stadco.

"Both Ranor and Stadco executed on a favorable project mix and improved gross margins and gross profit in the second quarter," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "We improved consolidated gross margin to 27% on $9.1 million in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and consolidated gross profit totaled $2.5 million. Cost of revenue was lower at both Ranor and Stadco as a direct result of favorable mix at both segments."

"Customer confidence remains high with our backlog reaching $47.8 million as of September 30, 2025," Mr. Shen continued. "We expect to deliver this backlog over the next one to three fiscal years with expectations for gross margin improvement throughout the period."

The following summary compares the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 to the same prior year period:

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

  • Revenue was $9.1 million, a 2% increase primarily on higher revenue at Stadco.

  • Cost of revenue was $6.6 million, or a 16% decrease primarily on favorable product mix at Ranor and Stadco.

  • Gross profit was $2.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million driven by improved operating performance at both Ranor and Stadco.

  • SG&A was $1.5 million or 1% higher, as an increase in compensation slightly offset a decrease in advisory costs.

  • Operating income was $0.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a loss of $0.5 million in the same period a year ago, primarily due to improved margin drop-through.

  • Interest expense increased by 12%, due primarily to interest costs for our revolver loan borrowings.

  • Net income was $0.8 million, compared with net loss $0.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2026 Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

  • Revenue was $16.5 million, a 3% decrease primarily on lower revenue at Ranor.

  • Cost of revenue was $13.0 million, or a 17% decrease primarily on favorable product mix at Ranor and Stadco.

  • Gross profit was $3.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million driven by improved operating performance at both Ranor and Stadco.

  • SG&A was $3.0 million or 2% lower, primarily on a decrease in outside advisory costs.

  • Operating income was $0.5 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago, primarily due to improved margin drop-through.

  • Interest expense increased by 3%, due primarily to interest costs for our revolver loan borrowings.

  • Net income was $0.2 million, compared with net loss $2.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Financial Position

On September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $0.2 million and $0.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, respectively. Working capital was $0.3 million on September 30, 2025 and debt totaled $7.3 million. Working capital was negative $1.7 million and total debt was $7.4 million on March 31, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Thursday, November 13, 2025. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-877-545-0523 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0016. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and enter code 305080.

A replay will be available until November 27, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 53138.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2198/53138.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, The manufacturing operations of our Ranor subsidiary are situated on approximately 65 acres in North Central Massachusetts. Leveraging our 145,000 square foot facilities, Ranor provides a full range of custom solutions to transform material into precision finished welded components and precision finished machined components up to 100 tons: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision heavy fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include cutting, press and roll forming, welding, heat treating, assembly, blasting and painting), heavy high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including portable CMM, NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging.

All manufacturing at Ranor is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Ranor is an ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder. Ranor is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Ranor is registered and compliant with ITAR.

The manufacturing operations of our Stadco subsidiary are situated in an industrial self-contained multi-building complex comprised of approximately 183,000 square feet under roof in Los Angeles, California. Stadco manufactures large mission-critical components on several high-profile military aircraft, military helicopter, and military space programs. Stadco has been a critical supplier to a blue-chip customer base that includes some of the largest OEMs and prime contractors in the defense and aerospace industries. Stadco also manufactures tooling, molds, fixtures, jigs and dies used in the production of defense-centric aircraft components.

Our Stadco subsidiary, similar to Ranor, provides a full range of custom solutions: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include waterjet cutting, press forming, welding, and assembly) and high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including both fixed and portable CMM NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging. In addition, Stadco features a large electron beam welding cell, and two NonDestructive Testing work cells, a unique mission-critical technology set.

All manufacturing at Stadco is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Stadco is an AS 9100 D and ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder and a NADCAP NonDestructive Testing certificate holder. Stadco is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Stadco is registered and compliant with ITAR.

To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "prospects," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; external factors that may be outside our control, including health emergencies, like epidemics or pandemics, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, price inflation, interest rate increases and supply chain inefficiencies; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government tariffs, regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; our failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

220

$

195

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $0 and $22, on September 30 and March 31, 2025

3,102

2,192

Contract assets

10,132

9,587

Raw materials

2,525

1,800

Work-in-process

1,197

1,082

Other current assets

552

490

Total current assets

17,728

15,346

Property, plant and equipment, net

12,091

13,791

Right of use asset, net

3,902

4,268

Other noncurrent assets

122

122

Total assets

$

33,843

$

33,527

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,122

$

2,437

Accrued expenses

3,268

3,685

Contract liabilities

1,442

1,040

Customer deposits

1,631

1,631

Current portion of long-term lease liability

782

770

Current portion of long-term debt, net

7,199

7,353

Total current liabilities

17,444

16,916

Long-term equipment financing

-

3

Long-term lease liability

3,246

3,638

Other noncurrent liability

4,046

4,230

Total liabilities

24,736

24,787

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: Shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2025 - 9,952,950 and 9,947,950, respectively. Shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2025 - 9,761,825 and 9,751,825, respectively.

1

1

Additional paid in capital

19,024

18,885

Accumulated deficit

(9,918

)

(10,146

)

Total stockholders' equity

9,107

8,740

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,843

$

33,527

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

9,086

$

8,946

$

16,465

$

16,932

Cost of revenue

6,628

7,932

12,977

15,679

Gross profit

2,458

1,014

3,488

1,253

Selling, general and administrative

1,516

1,502

3,009

3,082

Income (loss) from operations

942

(488

)

479

(1,829

)

Other income

1

---

2

13

Interest expense

(118

)

(113

)

(253

)

(245

)

Total other expense

(117

)

(113

)

(251

)

(232

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

825

(601

)

228

(2,061

)

Income tax expense

---

---

---

---

Net income (loss)

$

825

$

(601

)

$

228

$

(2,061

)

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$

0.08

$

(0.06

)

$

0.02

$

(0.22

)

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic

9,874,627

9,568,660

9,816,556

9,279,967

diluted

10,155,565

9,568,660

10,029,167

9,279,967

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
REVENUE, COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT

Three months ended:

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Changes

Percent of

Percent of

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Percent

Revenue

Ranor

$

4,373

48

%

$

4,790

54

%

$

(417

)

(9

)%

Stadco

4,819

53

%

4,223

47

%

596

14

%

Intersegment elimination

(106

)

(1

)%

(67

)

(1

)%

(39

)

(58

)%

Consolidated Revenue

$

9,086

100

%

$

8,946

100

%

$

140

2

%

Cost of revenue

Ranor

$

2,271

25

%

$

3,272

37

%

$

(1,001

)

(31

)%

Stadco

4,463

49

%

4,727

53

%

(264

)

(6

)%

Intersegment elimination

(106

)

(1

)%

(67

)

(1

)%

(39

)

(58

)%

Consolidated Cost of revenue

$

6,628

73

%

$

7,932

89

%

$

(1,304

)

(16

)%

Gross profit

Ranor

$

2,208

24

%

$

1,585

17

%

$

623

39

%

Stadco

250

3

%

(571

)

(6

)%

821

144

%

Consolidated Gross profit

$

2,458

27

%

$

1,014

11

%

$

1,444

143

%

Six months ended:

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Changes

Percent of

Percent of

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Percent

Revenue

Ranor

$

8,670

53

%

$

9,172

54

%

$

(502

)

(5

)%

Stadco

8,151

49

%

7,827

46

%

324

4

%

Intersegment elimination

(356

)

(2

)%

(67

)

---

%

(289

)

(431

)%

Consolidated Revenue

$

16,465

100

%

$

16,932

100

%

$

(467

)

(3

)%

Cost of revenue

Ranor

$

5,215

32

%

$

6,417

38

%

$

(1,202

)

(19

)%

Stadco

8,118

49

%

9,329

55

%

(1,211

)

(13

)%

Intersegment elimination

(356

)

(2

)%

(67

)

-

%

(289

)

(431

)%

Consolidated Cost of revenue

$

12,977

79

%

$

15,679

93

%

$

(2,702

)

(17

)%

Gross profit

Ranor

$

3,562

21

%

$

2,822

16

%

$

740

26

%

Stadco

(74

)

---

%

(1,569

)

(9

)%

1,495

95

%

Consolidated Gross profit

$

3,488

21

%

$

1,253

7

%

$

2,235

179

%

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income (loss)

$

228

$

(2,061

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,404

1,391

Amortization of debt issue costs

38

38

Change in fair value of stock acquisition termination fee

---

419

Stock based compensation expense

139

18

Change in contract loss provision

(136

)

223

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(910

)

(16

)

Contract assets

(545

)

(1,018

)

Work-in-process and raw materials

(840

)

(110

)

Other current assets

(62

)

105

Accounts payable

685

1,741

Accrued expenses

(655

)

208

Contract liabilities

402

(1,271

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

(184

)

(92

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(436

)

(425

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(2,245

)

(1,622

)

Reimbursements for purchases of property, plant and equipment

2,907

1,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

662

(622

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from private placement

---

1,801

Private placement fees

---

(213

)

Debt issue costs

(30

)

(48

)

Revolver loan borrowings

8,940

6,746

Revolver loan payments

(8,770

)

(6,931

)

Payments of principal for leases

(5

)

(5

)

Repayments of long-term debt

(336

)

(309

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(201

)

1,041

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

25

(6

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

195

138

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

220

$

132

EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Three Months ended September 30,

Six Months ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net income (loss)

$

825

$

(601

)

$

1,427

$

228

$

(2,061

)

$

2,289

Income tax expense

---

---

---

---

---

---

Interest expense (1)

118

113

5

253

245

8

Depreciation and amortization

701

697

4

1,404

1,391

13

EBITDA

$

1,644

$

209

$

1,435

$

1,885

$

(425

)

$

2,310

  1. Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phillip Podgorski

Hayden IR

Chief Financial Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 646-536-7331

Phone: 978-874-0591

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email: podgorskip@Ranor.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

Website: www.TechPrecision.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/techprecision-corporation-reports-fiscal-year-2026-second-quarter-fina-1102184

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.