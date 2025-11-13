Globant Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy, deeply rooted in our differentiated value proposition based on four pillars: our AI Pods, subscription model, AI Studios, and Globant Enterprise AI platform. During this past quarter, we announced AI-transformational projects for several of our top clients from industries like energy, sports and gaming, which shows the strong results of our focus on high potential 100-squared accounts. Our approach will remain clear: to be the partner of choice for organizations looking to implement AI across multiple layers. This vision, combined with our entrepreneurial culture, will continue to position us as leaders as we execute AI implementations that are both tangible and meaningful," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant delivered top-line results of $617.1 million, exceeding guidance while maintaining a prudent and healthy balance sheet. We successfully expanded profitability and generated $67.5 million of free cash flow during the third quarter. Despite currency headwinds, our adjusted operating margin increased to 15.5%, a 50-basis-point sequential rise. During the quarter we also announced a share repurchase plan, as part of our capital allocation strategy," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $617.1 million, representing 0.4% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.8% compared to 36.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.1% compared to 10.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.5% compared to 15.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.73 compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53 compared to $1.63 in the third quarter of 2024.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,842.4 million, representing 3.9% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.0% compared to 35.8% in the first nine months of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2024.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 6.1% compared to 9.4% in the first nine months of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 15.2% in the first nine months of 2024.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.35 compared to $2.88 in the first nine months of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.57 compared to $4.67 in the first nine months of 2024.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $167.0 million as of September 30, 2025.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2025 with 29,020 Globers, 27,123 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2025 was as follows: 53.8% from North America (top country: US), 19.9% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.4% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.9% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2025 represented 8.7%, 20.7% and 29.5% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Globant served a total of 978 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 339 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 331 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 63.2% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025:

Fourth quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $605.0 million, or -5.8% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 150 basis points.

Fourth quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.

Fourth quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.53 (assuming an average of 45.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,447.4 million, implying at least 1.3% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 30 basis points.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.12 (assuming an average of 45.2 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast

A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, and Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q25EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 29,000 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024















Revenues 1,842,408

1,773,206

617,143

614,667 Cost of revenues (1,196,778)

(1,139,161)

(402,384)

(392,392) Gross profit 645,630

634,045

214,759

222,275















Selling, general and administrative expenses (472,905)

(460,877)

(151,667)

(154,178) Net impairment losses on financial assets (8,557)

(8,994)

(2,218)

(3,667) Business Optimization Costs (51,990)

-

(4,410)

- Other operating income and expenses, -

2,738

-

777 Profit from operations 112,178

166,912

56,464

65,207















Finance income 3,375

3,876

1,452

1,349 Finance expense (30,605)

(20,536)

(10,006)

(7,034) Other financial results, net 2,656

7,341

1,795

1,735 Financial results, net (24,574)

(9,319)

(6,759)

(3,950)















Share of results of investment in associates 27

161

21

105 Other income and expenses, net (4,679)

6,142

(1,294)

(4,464) Profit before income tax 82,952

163,896

48,432

56,898















Income tax (21,993)

(34,401)

(14,244)

(11,357) Net income for the period 60,959

129,495

34,188

45,541















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 80,680

(20,458)

303

22,555 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (5,798)

1,019

-

- - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 9,639

(12,768)

(3,519)

365 Total comprehensive income for the period 145,480

97,288

30,972

68,461















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 61,354

127,324

33,102

43,606 Non-controlling interest (395)

2,171

1,086

1,935 Net income for the period 60,959

129,495

34,188

45,541















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 139,565

94,864

29,991

64,266 Non-controlling interest 5,915

2,424

981

4,195 Total comprehensive income for the period 145,480

97,288

30,972

68,461 Earnings per share













Basic 1.39

2.94

0.74

1.00 Diluted 1.35

2.88

0.73

0.98 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 44,286

43,248

44,502

43,419 Diluted 45,374

44,271

45,589

44,442

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

154,906

142,093 Investments

12,048

13,992 Trade receivables

648,361

605,002 Other assets

40,238

20,420 Other receivables

88,660

53,939 Other financial assets

7,180

3,100 Total current assets

951,393

838,546









Non-current assets







Investments

2,398

2,212 Other assets

4,907

4,750 Other receivables

41,874

40,784 Deferred tax assets

88,272

80,811 Investment in associates

1,643

1,648 Other financial assets

43,275

41,403 Property and equipment

143,504

154,755 Intangible assets

365,469

378,024 Right-of-use assets

98,021

122,884 Goodwill

1,605,430

1,483,443 Total non-current assets

2,394,793

2,310,714 TOTAL ASSETS

3,346,186

3,149,260









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

112,170

114,743 Payroll and social security taxes payable

211,176

239,440 Borrowings

20,328

1,601 Other financial liabilities

90,639

77,976 Lease liabilities

25,270

29,736 Tax liabilities

22,009

36,916 Income tax payable

9,613

6,520 Other liabilities

839

231 Total current liabilities

492,044

507,163









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

4,299

2,006 Borrowings

351,950

290,935 Other financial liabilities

110,382

168,163 Lease liabilities

76,570

87,887 Deferred tax liabilities

34,698

29,776 Income tax payable

4,881

6,625 Payroll and social security taxes payable

3,777

5,187 Provisions for contingencies

23,488

18,169 Total non-current liabilities

610,045

608,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,102,089

1,115,911









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

53,447

52,837 Additional paid-in capital

1,262,874

1,193,029 Other reserves

(66,545)

(144,756) Retained earnings

924,175

862,821 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,173,951

1,963,931 Non-controlling interests

70,146

69,418 Total equity

2,244,097

2,033,349 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,346,186

3,149,260

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net Income for the period

34,188

45,541 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

80,801

76,819 Changes in working capital

(22,898)

(31,823) Cash flows from operating activities

92,091

90,537 Capital expenditures

(24,613)

(20,810) Cash flows from investing activities

(27,236)

(89,596) Cash flows from financing activities

(73,287)

41,044 Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(8,432)

41,985

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross profit 645,630

634,045



214,759

222,275 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,456

25,415



11,215

9,457 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 22,164

18,010



8,961

5,109 Adjusted gross profit 701,250

677,470



234,935

236,841 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.1 %

38.2 %



38.1 %

38.5 %

















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses (472,905)

(460,877)



(151,667)

(154,178) Depreciation and amortization expense 88,459

74,751



28,865

24,244 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 37,212

42,722



9,552

16,008 Acquisition-related charges (a) 15,957

17,230



3,751

1,646 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (331,277)

(326,174)



(109,499)

(112,280) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.0) %

(18.4) %



(17.7) %

(18.3) %

















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations















Profit from operations 112,178

166,912



56,464

65,207 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 59,376

60,732



18,513

21,117 Acquisition-related charges (a) 54,703

42,668



16,226

9,788 Business optimization costs (b) 51,990

-



4,410

- Adjusted profit from operations 278,247

270,312



95,613

96,112 Adjusted profit from operations margin 15.1 %

15.2 %



15.5 %

15.6 %

















Reconciliation of net income for the period















Net income for the period 61,354

127,324



33,102

43,606 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 58,873

60,618



18,495

21,192 Acquisition-related charges (a) 78,736

41,334



24,470

14,954 Business optimization costs (b) 50,876

-



4,423

- Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (42,552)

(22,516)



(10,741)

(7,399) Adjusted net income 207,287

206,760



69,749

72,353 Adjusted net income margin 11.3 %

11.7 %



11.3 %

11.8 %

















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS















Adjusted net income 207,287

206,760



69,749

72,353 Diluted shares 45,374

44,271



45,589

44,442 Adjusted diluted EPS 4.57

4.67



1.53

1.63

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025











Total Employees 29,998 31,280 31,102 30,084 29,020 IT Professionals 27,927 29,198 29,022 28,097 27,123











North America Revenues % 55.7 55.2 55.5 54.1 53.8 Latin America Revenues % 21.8 20.4 19.6 19.7 19.9 Europe Revenues % 17.6 17.7 18.2 19.6 19.4 New Markets Revenues % 4.9 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.9











USD Revenues % 66.6 64.8 67.2 64.1 63.2 Other Currencies Revenues % 33.4 35.2 32.8 35.9 36.8











Top Customer % 9.1 9.1 8.8 8.6 8.7 Top 5 Customers % 21.0 19.8 20.0 20.3 20.7 Top 10 Customers % 30.1 29.3 29.1 29.3 29.5











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 969 1,012 1,004 981 978 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 331 346 341 339 339













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

investors@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Gregorio Lascano, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Source: Globant

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-reports-2025-third-quarter-financial-results-302614793.html