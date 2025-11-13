The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Completes Offering of an Aggregate $900 Million of 3-Year and 5-Year Senior Notes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.350 percent senior notes due January 2029 and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.600 percent senior notes due November 2030 (collectively, the "Notes").

Mosaic intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness. The Notes are unsecured and rank equally with Mosaic's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the Offering were J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

"Mosaic's financial position remains robust, and our credit metrics continue to support our investment grade credit rating," said Luciano Siani Pires, Chief Financial Officer. "These new notes provide Mosaic with additional liquidity and flexibility to manage our upcoming debt maturities."

The Offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 which was filed by Mosaic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became automatically effective upon filing on November 7, 2025. A final prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Notes may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146, BMO Capital Markets Corp. toll-free at (888) 200-0266 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282 Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826 joan.tong@mosaicco.com

