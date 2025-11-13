Springvale, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - 2kThreads, an Australian-owned apparel printing company based in Springvale, Victoria, has announced the nationwide expansion of its custom clothing printing services. This strategic development positions the company to meet growing national demand for high-quality, Australian-made branded uniforms and apparel across industries.

The expansion extends the company's footprint beyond Victoria, enabling schools, businesses, and sports teams across Australia to access consistent and locally produced custom clothing. The decision aligns with a broader shift in preference toward local manufacturing, particularly in workwear and merchandise that reflect brand identity and comply with industry presentation standards.





Since its founding, 2kThreads has prioritised fast turnaround times and reliable service. This latest milestone builds on years of investment in advanced printing equipment, design systems, and operational infrastructure. By transitioning from a local provider to a national operation, the company aims to ensure clients in both metropolitan and regional areas can access the same level of quality and consistency.

The company offers several production capabilities under one model, including embroidery and screen printing services, and direct-to-film (DTF) printing. These methods are used to support a range of client needs, from uniforms and team apparel to event merchandise and promotional items. Through centralised coordination and streamlined processes, the company is positioned to deliver uniform outcomes across all locations, regardless of order size or complexity.

Internally, the nationwide rollout reflects a significant operational shift and marks a key milestone in the company's growth trajectory. According to 2kThreads, the expansion is a direct result of years of strategic development focused on local production, technology adoption, and customer service systems that can scale while maintaining delivery standards.





As more organisations seek cost-effective and locally sourced branding solutions, the national availability of 2kThreads' services represents an effort to meet these expectations without sacrificing turnaround or product consistency. This step is also intended to support Australian organisations in establishing or reinforcing their market presence through branded workwear and merchandise.

2kThreads will continue to invest in printing technologies and service capabilities to accommodate growing demand while staying aligned with its core mission: to support Australian businesses with accessible, dependable custom clothing solutions.

About 2kThreads:

2kThreads is an Australian-owned apparel printing company headquartered in Springvale, VIC. The company provides custom embroidery, screen printing, and direct-to-film (DTF) printing for schools, sports teams, and businesses nationwide. With a focus on quality, consistency, and local production, 2kThreads delivers modern workwear and branded clothing designed to meet the operational needs of a diverse client base.

