Action Against Hunger: Treating Nasteexo and Promoting Her Future

Nasteexo's Recovery

When Abay Adan Adow arrived at the Bayhaaw Stabilization Center with her three-month-old daughter, Nasteexo, she was desperate to find care. She had carried Nasteexo a long distance to reach the facility. Her daughter had been vomiting and had diarrhea for over a week, and a few days ago, began refusing her bottle. She was growing thinner and weaker each day.

Once they arrived that the center, medical staff quickly examined Nasteexo and confirmed that she had severe acute malnutrition - a life-threatening condition in which the body lacks sufficient vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed to survive. Staff knew they had to act fast to treat Nasteexo. They started her on a strict therapeutic feeding regiment, oral rehydration solution, and other essential medicines to safely reintroduce essential nutrients to her body. "They checked on Nasteexo at all times, even late at night," Abay recalled.

While Nasteexo was being treated, Abay was given food, counselling, and psychosocial support by stabilization center staff. "They are so concerned with everyone's well-being," Abay said. The stress of caring for a sick child takes a toll on caregivers like Abay, so mental health support is provided in the stabilization center.

In discussion with Abay, staff learned that she was having trouble breastfeeding. Breastmilk is the optimal source of nutrients for babies, providing all the nutrients they need for growth and development. The World Health Organization recommends that parents practice exclusive breastfeeding for babies' first six months of life for the best health outcome. Breastmilk is especially powerful for infant health in impoverished communities where nutritious diets are not always accessible.

"When my breasts couldn't produce milk, I asked the father to buy formula - an extra expense we were not expecting," Abay says. Formula is also susceptible to contamination in regions that have limited access to clean water or handwashing facilities.

Action Against Hunger staff provided Abay with specialized breastfeeding guidance, teaching her effective techniques to stimulate and restore her breastmilk production. Alongside this practical support, the psychosocial care she received helped her emotionally navigate the process of breastfeeding again.

A few days later, Nasteexo's was showing significant improvement. Her weight was back to an acceptable level for her age, and she regained strength. She began babbling and laughing again. "Seeing her smile again touches me every time," Abay says with relief. With continued guidance and psychosocial treatment, Abay regained the ability to breastfeed Nasteexo - a promising sign for maintaining Nasteexo's recovery.

The Bayhaaw Stabilization Center is managed by Action Against Hunger through the CaafimaadPlus Consortium, with funding from EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). So far this year, the consortium has treated more than 54,000 children for malnutrition, including about 9,000 children like Nasteexo who were admitted to stabilization centers.

Over 97% of children with severe acute malnutrition treated through the consortium are cured - a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with accessible healthcare.

Breaking the Cycle of Hunger with Integrated Programs

Nasteexo's recovery was joyous, but Abay feared that the malnutrition would return. For her family to break out of the cycle of hunger for good, a longer-term solution would be needed.

Abay's family lives in a temporary shelter within an internally displaced persons (IDP) settlement, where her husband generates limited income as a stonemason. Abay and her husband used to be farmers, but irregular rainfall and deteriorating climate conditions destroyed their livelihood. For four years, their farm had been barren. Every day became a struggle to find work and afford food.

Going back to the same circumstances would put Nasteexo at risk of falling back into malnutrition. To ensure families like Abay's avoid future challenges with hunger, the CaafimaadPlus Consortium integrates its health and livelihood programming. Abay has been linked to other Action Against Hunger programs that promote livelihood strengthening. She will receive drought-resistant seeds and emergency cash assistance through livelihood grants aimed at improving household food security in the coming months. These opportunities will help her start a garden, rebuild income, and provide more stable meals for her family.

Fighting Hunger in Somalia

Somalia faces overlapping crises driven by conflict and climate change, affecting 9.1 million people - 47% of the population. Across Somalia, recurrent drought, flooding, and conflict continue to threaten vulnerable populations. Families like Abay's try to rebuild their lives amid unpredictable weather and limited income opportunities. Access to healthcare is also limited, and women often have to walk long distances with children to reach health facilities. Families face a constant fight to meet basic needs.

Through the CaafimaadPlus Consortium and with support from EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), Action Against Hunger is helping families move from emergency to self-sufficiency, ensuring recovery extends beyond treatment toward a more secure and resilient future. We operate nine stabilization centers across Somalia that provide lifesaving care to children affected by hunger, displacement, and climate shocks.

The CaafimaadPlus Consortium is the largest health and nutrition consortium in Somalia. Led by Action Against Hunger, it is a group of five international and four local humanitarian organizations working together to deliver life-saving assistance to communities affected by drought and conflict in Somalia's hardest-to-reach areas. We combine our expertise and resources to provide food and nutrition assistance, water and sanitation services, and healthcare for vulnerable communities.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Abay at the malnutrition screening area of Bayhaaw Stabilization Center

