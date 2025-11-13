Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Kurt Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer, of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship Communities REIT", "The REIT" or "Flagship") (TSX: MHC.UN) (TSX: MHC.U), and their team, joined Selma Thaver, Managing Director, TSX Listings, TMX Group to close the market and celebrate Flagship's 5th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and their 30th anniversary in the manufactured housing industry.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yC9i8DKivss

Founded in 1995 with a single community of 152 lots, Flagship Communities REIT now owns 87 communities with more than 16,000 lots across eight contiguous U.S. states. The REIT is the only pure-play manufactured housing investment in the Canadian capital markets, offering residents affordable home-ownership opportunities through its land-lease model. Flagship provides exceptional, family-oriented residential living experiences while delivering sustainable long-term value for unitholders.

