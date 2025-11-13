Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated October 24, 2025, announcing a private placement to raise aggregate proceeds of C$1,500,000 (the "Financing"), the Company has received a surplus of subscriptions for a total of 5,836,540 Common Shares ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.26 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,517,500.

Principal shareholders, directors and officers of the Company (collectively, the "Insiders") subscribed for approximately C$665,500.00 worth of Common Shares in the Financing. This participation by Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed nor the consideration to be received for the securities issued to such related party under the Offering will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Common Shares are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring March 13, 2026. No finders' fees have been paid in connection with this Financing.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used by the Company to expand the generative program in the Western United States, specifically targeting copper opportunities, and for general working capital.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

