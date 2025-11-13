Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQB: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") today announces that Derek Liu has resigned as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company with immediate effect. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks Mr. Liu for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that it has appointed Tee Tan as permanent CFO. Tee Tan is a senior financial professional with over 10 years of experience in financial reporting, risk management, and regulatory compliance. He joins Tincorp from KPMG LLP, where he was a Senior Manager in the audit practice. In that role, he advised numerous public companies on complex financial transactions, financial reporting, and governance matters.

"I am excited to join Tincorp," said Tee Tan. "I look forward to applying my experience to contribute to Tincorp's financial strategy and operational success, and I am committed to working with the board and management to build long-term value for our shareholders."

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on tin projects in Bolivia. The Company owns 100% of its Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Victor Feng"

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

