Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Oklahoma State University has launched a bold new chapter in its history with the public unveiling of The Code Calls, a $2 billion comprehensive fundraising campaign. The campaign is aimed at transforming lives, strengthening communities and elevating OSU's impact across the state and beyond through private support.

OSU President Jim Hess announced the historic campaign Thursday morning at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts during a high-energy rally featuring the Cowboy Marching Band, Spirit Squad and remarks from university leaders and students. The rally was intentionally designed to launch the campaign among students, whom Hess said are at the heart of OSU's mission and the driving force behind The Code Calls.

The campaign's name is a direct nod to the Cowboy Code - a set of principles that embodies OSU's spirit, identity and character.

"We launched this campaign with our students because they represent everything we stand for - grit, generosity and the drive to do more," Dr. Hess said. "At Oklahoma State, we don't just talk about big dreams, we chase them. The Cowboy Code reminds us to give our all, stand for what matters and finish what we start. The Code Calls campaign is our chance to do just that. Let's offer life-changing opportunities for every student, invest in research and innovation, and build a future rooted in character and impact."

The fundraising campaign is built on four core pillars that reflect OSU's values and vision:

Living the Cowboy Way : Cultivating leaders of character through mentorship, mental health support and lifelong connection.

: Cultivating leaders of character through mentorship, mental health support and lifelong connection. Creating Life-Changing Opportunities : Removing barriers to a high-quality education and empowering students through scholarships and access.

: Removing barriers to a high-quality education and empowering students through scholarships and access. Leading with Humility : Delivering top-ranked academic and athletic programs and equipping job-ready graduates across various disciplines.

: Delivering top-ranked academic and athletic programs and equipping job-ready graduates across various disciplines. Powering Progress: Driving innovation and solving real-world problems through research and community engagement.

Blaire Atkinson, president of the OSU Foundation, emphasized the campaign's deeper purpose.

"The code calls us to step up, show up and fuel the next generation of big dreams," Atkinson said. "At OSU, we make the impossible seem routine because we are a community rooted in resilience, hard work and heart. This campaign is a movement to tell the world what it truly means to be a Cowboy."

The rally also included a surprise scholarship presentation to two OSU students whose stories embody the impact of the campaign. The scholarship award highlighted the university's commitment to connecting students with donors through generosity and opportunity.

The silent phase of the campaign began in July 2021, and more than 81,000 alumni and friends have given nearly $900 million. The campaign is slated to run through 2030 and calls alumni, donors and the entire Cowboy family to join in shaping OSU's future.

Members of the Executive Campaign Board, a group of highly engaged donors and volunteers, are playing a crucial role in advancing The Code Calls and fundraising efforts.

"With a goal of $2 billion, we call on all Cowboys to invest in our future," said Barry Sanders, 1988 Heisman Trophy winner, OSU alumnus and campaign champion. "Now is the time to harness what we do best. The world needs more Cowboys."

The Code Calls is more than a fundraising effort - it is the philanthropic engine of OSU's new unified brand, designed to elevate the university's national reputation and unify messaging across all audiences. This integrated approach ensures that every gift, story and initiative reflects the values of the Cowboy Code and contributes to a cohesive and transformative movement.

"The Code Calls is about momentum, and we're just getting started," Hess said. "The Cowboy family has already shown what's possible when we come together with purpose. Now, we carry that energy forward."

"Every gift, every story, every student success moves us closer to a future defined by character, opportunity and impact. The Code Calls - and we're answering."

To learn more and to support The Code Calls fundraising campaign, visit www.osugiving.com.

Executive Campaign Board Members

Joe Eastin | Dallas

Jessica and Bryan Begley | Southlake, Texas

Gina and Tucker Bridwell | Abilene, Texas

Angie and Brian Callahan | Dallas

Julie Connelly | Dallas

Kayleen and Larry Ferguson | Hot Springs, Arkansas

Joe Hall | Elk City, Oklahoma

Shelly and Gant Lambertz | Oklahoma City

Gail and Rick Muncrief | Edmond, Oklahoma

Jamie and Darton Zink | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Barry Sanders | Campaign Champion | Farmington Hills, Michigan

Billie and Ross McKnight | Honorary | Throckmorton, Texas





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10198/274448_4f2c9aed749d6b79_002full.jpg

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 27,000 on its Stillwater campus, with students from all 50 states and around 100 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 275,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

About the OSU Foundation

The Oklahoma State University Foundation serves as the private fundraising organization for OSU, as designated by the OSU Regents. Its mission is to unite donor passions with university priorities to elevate the impact of OSU.

