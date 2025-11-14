Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Announces Breakthrough Results from National Medicare Test of Addison Care, Demonstrating Unprecedented Patient Engagement, High Reliability, and Scalability for Nationwide Rollout

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc. today announced outstanding clinical performance from a multi-state Medicare service test of Addison Care®, the industry's first 3D Virtual Caregiver designed to support chronically ill older adults at home with 24/7 intelligent care, guidance, and daily engagement.

The four-clinic test spanned primary care, vascular and cardiology practices, ranging from Arkansas to Alaska, and was structured as the final validation step to ensure that chronically ill older adults could:

Receive Addison Care® in the mail Plug it in at home Turn it on without assistance Successfully engage with the virtual caregiver interface Use Addison Care® daily for personalized health support

Results demonstrated not only high usability among elderly Medicare patients but also sustained engagement far exceeding historical national averages for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and virtual chronic care programs.

Breakthrough Engagement Results

Across the first 82 patients, Addison Care® achieved:

79% daily vitals compliance over a full measured month

71% daily vitals compliance in the most recent partial-month snapshot (13 days)

41,900+ patient-initiated interactive voice engagements over the study period

These levels of engagement are 2-4 times higher than traditional RPM systems, which nationally average 16-40% compliance after 60-90 days.

"This was not the industry's 16-day engagement burst. Addison Care® maintained daily vitals measurements and interactive use across the full 30-day analysis window and continued performing for months, sustaining 71-79% compliance. This consistency - and upward trend in engagement - represents a breakthrough in remote patient behavior and long-term digital adherence," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

Behavioral Impact: Engagement Improves Over Time

Unlike conventional RPM, where engagement declines sharply after the first 30-90 days, Addison Care® demonstrated:

Consistent, steady, incremental improvement in patient engagement over time.

This confirms that the relational, avatar-led interface transforms the patient experience from device-based compliance into an emotionally supportive, daily health relationship.

A National Usability Success for Chronically Ill Older Adults

The test validated that:

Older adults with chronic disease could successfully self-install the system

The Addison Care ® interface was immediately understandable

Early engagement was high and sustained

Clinical workflows were correctly supported

The study served as the final accelerated validation before scaling Addison Care® nationwide.

"This was not a lab test or a controlled usability trial - this was real Medicare patients across four clinical settings, from the Deep South to the most rural regions of Alaska," said Dohrmann. "Addison Care® proved it can be shipped directly to medically fragile older adults, turned on at home, and become an indispensable part of their daily health routine."

Clinician Efficiency: 50 Hours Reduced to Minutes

With full integration into athenahealth®, Addison Care® automates the RPM and CCM billing workload:

Billing tasks are generated automatically

Clinicians simply review and click submit

A typical 40-50 hour monthly billing workload drops to minutes

Documentation is complete, accurate, and audit-ready

This eliminates one of the biggest barriers to long-term RPM adoption: administrative burden.

Operational Excellence & Nationwide Deployment Readiness

Electronic Caregiver's national deployment infrastructure demonstrated exceptional stability and reliability throughout the four-clinic Medicare service test. Spanning multiple states and clinical specialties, Addison Care® proved it can be shipped, installed, activated, and relied upon by chronically ill older adults in real-world home environments.

Key Operational Performance Indicators

Near-Perfect On-Time Delivery:

Addison Care ® systems consistently arrived within required delivery windows across all pilot regions - including rural and remote locations - ensuring predictable onboarding and clinician confidence.

98-99% Activation Success (Post-Guide Revision):

After the patient user guide was simplified, activation success stabilized at near-perfect levels, confirming that chronically ill Medicare patients can independently plug in and begin using Addison Care ® at home without technical assistance.

100% System Uptime for Patients:

Over the four-month Medicare cohort window, system monitoring logs (220,375+ continuous runtime events) confirm Addison Care ® stayed online and available for patients essentially 100% of the time, supporting uninterrupted engagement and vitals monitoring.

Multi-Site Consistency & Scalability:

Engagement and activation results remained consistent across four organizations in four different states, validating that the platform performs the same regardless of geography, broadband variation, or clinic workflows.

High Integrity of Patient Interaction Flows:

The vitals management funnel shows steady user progression through the full vitals workflow (Launched ? Path Selected ? Completed), with: 1,634 vitals workflow launches 1,656 path selections 1,286 completed vitals (˜79% completion rate) demonstrating both system stability and patient consistency.

Robust Event Processing Capacity:

With 30,283 total logged events and 41,939 voice commands, the system demonstrated reliable cloud communication, real-time telemetry, and high-frequency interaction without failures or outages.

The Final Step Before Nationwide Scale

"These four clinics proved that Addison Care® is ready for national deployment," Dohrmann added. "We now have the clinical validation, usability proof, operational capacity, and sustained patient engagement to scale tens of thousands of Addison Care® units to patients who need personalized, 24/7 intelligent care support at home."

Electronic Caregiver will now move into large-scale clinic deployment and expansion through Medicare, also expanding their programs for home care agencies, senior living providers, and other partners across the continuum of care.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. develops advanced virtual care technologies that support aging in place, chronic disease management, daily safety monitoring, and high-engagement patient interaction. Its flagship platform, Addison Care®, integrates intelligent avatars, vitals monitoring, behavioral guidance, WiFi-based activity sensing, medication management, and emergency support to deliver a comprehensive, relational home-care experience. Addison Care® integrates with leading EHR systems and powers scalable virtual care across clinics, home care agencies, and senior living markets.

